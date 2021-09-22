Erdogan: Peace in the Middle East is impossible if Israel continues to “oppress” the Palestinians





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced the “oppression” of Palestinians and Israel’s “violations” in Jerusalem during his speech Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly calling for the resumption of peace talks. Erdogan, a frequent critic of Israel, stressed “the need to relaunch the peace process and to look forward to a two-state solution as soon as possible without further delay.” He said that peace and stability in the Middle East is impossible as long as “Israel’s oppression against our Palestinian brethren” continues. The policies of occupation, annexation of land and illegal settlement must end as soon as possible, he said. Erdogan condemned Israel’s “violations of the international status of Jerusalem” and the sanctity of the Temple Mount, which houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site. The Temple Mount enclosure is also considered the holiest place in Judaism, as it is the site where the first and second Jewish temples once stood. Get The Times of Israel Daily Edition

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you accept the conditions Turkey, once a powerful Muslim ally of Israel, has become a geopolitical enemy under Erdogan. The Turkish leader has often engaged in diatribes against Israel, most notably during his address to the General Assembly last year in which he accused the Jewish state of extending its dirty hand to Jerusalem. This speech caused a walkout by Israeli envoy to the UN Gilad Erdan, who condemned the speech as “anti-Semitic”. Yet Ankara continued to maintain open relations with the Jewish state, especially in tourism and trade. Erdogan said last December that he wanted to improve relations with Israel. An aerial view shows the Ezine stream washing away debris after deadly flash floods erupted its banks in the town of Bozkurt, in the Kastamonu district of Turkey’s Black Sea region on August 14, 2021. (STR / AFP) In his speech on Tuesday, Erdogan also announced that Turkey was ready to finally ratify the Paris agreement on climate change. Erdogan’s announcement follows a year of severe weather events in Turkey, including forest fires and flash floods, which have left around 100 dead. In April 2016, Turkey signed the landmark agreement to limit dangerous emissions that contribute to global warming, which scientists blame for increasingly extreme and frequent weather events. But he still has to formally ratify the agreement by a vote in parliament. Erdogan told the UN General Assembly that Turkey now intends to complete the ratification process in time for the November UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. “I would like to announce to the whole world here on behalf of the United Nations General Assembly the decision we have taken on the progress made on the agreement. We plan to submit the Paris Climate Agreement for approval to our parliament next month, ”Erdogan said. “Ahead of the United Nations climate change conference, to be held in Glasgow, we are considering the ratification phase of the targeted carbon neutral agreement.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/erdogan-mideast-peace-impossible-if-israel-continues-oppressing-palestinians/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos