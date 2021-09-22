SNP MSP: Boris Johnson will not accept Indyref2 and it will not take place by 2023





BORIS Johnson will not accept a second independence referendum and it would be “numpty” to let Scotland go, an SNP MSP has said.

Michelle Thomson, a former MP, said there would likely not be a referendum by 2023 and that the SNP should instead use the upcoming UK general election to “change the dial”.

She also said the Scots would vote no if a referendum was held tomorrow due to a lack of “in-depth answers” to key questions. Ms Thomson made the comments during an event at Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh on Tuesday evening. Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to hold another referendum before the end of 2023, if Covid allows it. The Prime Minister’s policy is to seek the agreement of the British government to organize a second vote, as happened in 2014. She said if Downing Street continues to block Indyref2, PSM will pass a referendum bill anyway, but that risks being challenged and overturned in the courts. Speaking at the Big Indy debate, Ms Thomson said: “I don’t believe for a minute that Boris is going to give us a referendum. It is not in his best interests to do so. “Scotland is so rich in assets that it would be foolish to let us go.” The Falkirk East MSP said the SNP and the wider Yes movement had “a lot” of work to do on issues such as money and a central bank. She added: “There is a lot of work to be done, because if there was an independence referendum tomorrow, as it is, without these elaborate responses, we would fail.” When asked if she thought there would be a referendum by 2023, Ms Thomson replied: “I would be inclined to say no. “In that regard, I’m thinking of a general election – I think there will be one. “I hear stories from Westminster, they are already planning this, and guess what – the Tories are confident they will win. “So there’s a question about the mandate for 2023. I think that’s a real question.” She added: “My personal view is that I think the SNP needs to increase the stakes on this mandate – what a vote for the SNP means. “This is just one mechanism, of course, though. There are many more that we need to deploy.” Ms Thomson was also asked if the Prime Minister should seek an order under Article 30 “and be kicked out before 2023”. She said: “No, I don’t believe it, and the reason I don’t believe it is that it goes back to the beginning of the set-up, in terms of coming out of a pandemic. “A lot of people – and we can’t forget this – a lot of people are suffering. “A lot of people are on their financial appetites and they need support. “People have lost friends and so on, and there’s going to be a period of time after that, we’ve got a lot of work to do. “I don’t think it should, and at this point I think we should use the next general election to change the dial and we have a lot of work to do.” When asked if she suggested using the next general election as a “de facto referendum,” she replied, “No, I am not suggesting that. “I think we need to do more on what a vote for the SNP is.” The next British parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place in 2024. Ms Thomson was previously a Member of Parliament for Edinburgh West, during which time she became embroiled in a controversy surrounding real estate transactions.

