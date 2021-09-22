Politics
My visit would strengthen the global strategic partnership with the United States: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the QUAD summit | India News
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who left on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to the United States to attend the first QUAD summit in person, said his trip would provide an opportunity to strengthen the comprehensive global strategic partnership with the United States. United.
The prime minister added that his visit to the United States will also help India strengthen ties with Japan and Australia.
My visit to the United States would be an opportunity to strengthen the Global global strategic partnership with the United States, to solidify relations with our strategic partners Japan and Australia – and to advance our collaboration on important global issues, Prime Minister Modi said a few minutes before his departure for the United States.
At the invitation of @POTUS @Joe Biden, I am visiting the United States to continue our dialogue and exchange views on areas of mutual interest. Also eager to meet again @VP @KamalaHarris to discuss global issues and explore ideas for cooperation between IND-US.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021
The PM also confirmed that he will attend the first in-person meeting QUAD Leaders Summit as well as President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. The summit provides an opportunity to identify priorities for future engagements on the basis of our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region, the prime minister said.
Will also participate in the Quad with the President @Joe Biden, PM @ScottMorrisonMP and PM @sugawitter. We will take stock of the outcome of the Summit in March. I will also address the UNGA with a focus on global challenges. https://t.co/FcuhlJbeSl
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021
In another tweet, the Prime Minister said: During my visit to the United States from September 22 to 25, I will review the India-United States Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with President Joe Biden and exchange views on issues regional and global interests.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for the United States around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday to attend the first in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden, the leaders of QUAD and then the session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 24.
Prime Minister Modi is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
#LOOK | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves New Delhi for a three-day visit to the United States to attend the first Quad Leaders Summit in person, hold bilateral meetings and address the United Nations General Assembly pic.twitter.com/hxNeQEKMH1
ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021
During a media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden should deliberate on ways to strengthen bilateral ties in the areas of trade, investment, defense and security issues during their face-to-face talks in Washington. .
He said bilateral talks between Prime Minister Modi and US President Biden should find ways to tackle radicalization and terrorism in addition to major regional issues, including developments in Afghanistan. PM Modi will also meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris.
Responding to a question about the recent security partnership between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom and its possible impact on Quad, Shringla said that the UKUS and Quad are two groups and are not of a similar nature. .
Shirngla said that in addition to having bilateral talks with U.S. leaders, the prime minister will attend the Quad’s first face-to-face summit in Washington, which is expected to focus largely on contemporary global and regional issues.
He said Prime Minister Modi will have bilateral meetings with his Japanese and Australian counterparts. Shringla said the Quad summit should provide a valuable opportunity for dialogue and interactions between leaders, rooted in their shared vision of ensuring a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.
He informed, in Washington, that the Prime Minister will also meet a number of senior executives of large American companies. After concluding his commitments in Washington, the Prime Minister will travel to New York and is expected to address the general debate in the high-level segment of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25.
