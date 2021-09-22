PM Imran to meet Pakistan cricket team today – Cricket





PM Imran to meet Pakistan cricket team today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Following the cancellation of tours by teams from New Zealand and England, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is due to meet with the Pakistan cricket team today (Wednesday) to step up the moral.

According to the details, the prime minister asked ministers to expose the reasons for the cancellation of tours, external plots and propaganda using fake bank accounts.

New Zealand abandons Pakistan series over security concerns

On September 17, New Zealand called off a series of one-day internationals against Pakistan for security reasons, New Zealand cricket body and local board officials said within minutes after the start of the first game.

“New Zealand Cricket has informed us that they have been alerted to a security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series,” the Pakistan Cricket board said in a statement.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board and the Pakistani government have made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured New Zealand Cricket,” the PCB statement read.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan has personally spoken to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threats of any kind are exists for the visiting team, ”the statement added.

England withdraws Pakistan tour after New Zealand quits series

Days after New Zealand withdrew from their cricket streak against Pakistan for security reasons, England also withdrew their men’s and women’s teams from next month’s tour of Pakistan.

England’s men’s and women’s teams were scheduled to play two Twenty20s in Rawalpindi in October, while the women’s team were also scheduled to play three ODIs in Pakistan.

“The ECB board met over the weekend to discuss these additional women’s and men’s matches in England in Pakistan and we can confirm that the board reluctantly decided to remove the two teams from the October trip, “the ECB said in a statement.

