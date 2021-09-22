Xi sends greetings ahead of Chinese farmers’ harvest festival

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent his greetings to farmers and people working in agriculture and rural areas on the eve of the 4th Chinese Farmers’ Harvest Festival.

President Xi stressed the acceleration of the modernization of agriculture and rural areas to enable constant improvement in the lives of farmers.

“This year, we have overcome the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic and the flooding. Food and agricultural production have experienced bumper harvests, rural areas are harmonious and stable, and farmers are happy and healthy, ”Xi said.

“To revitalize the nation, rural areas must be revitalized,” Xi said.

As we embark on a new journey to achieve the second centenary goal, the focus of work on agriculture, rural areas and farmers has shifted to promoting rural vitalization, Xi said.

He urged Party committees and governments at all levels to implement the main policies and decisions of the CPC Central Committee on the works concerning agriculture, rural areas and farmers, to adhere to the priority development of the ‘agriculture and rural areas, to accelerate the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, areas, to enable a constant improvement in the lives of farmers.

China launched its first harvest festival for farmers in 2018, which falls annually on the autumn equinox, one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunisolar calendar, between September 22 and 24, during the country’s agricultural harvest season.