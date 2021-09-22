Politics
PM Modi leaves for three-day visit to the United States
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that his visit to the United States will provide an opportunity to strengthen the Indo-American comprehensive strategic partnership and deepen ties with Japan and Australia.
In a statement just before leaving for the United States, Modi said he would conclude his visit with a speech at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on pressing global challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to fight terrorism, climate change and other important issues. problems.
Modi departed for the United States this morning with his office tweeting a photo of himself just before boarding the plane for the United States where he will participate in a wide range of programs.
“I will be visiting the United States from September 22-25, 2021 at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the United States of America. During my visit, I will review the India-Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. United States with President Biden and will exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, ”the prime minister said.
“I also look forward to meeting Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two countries, especially in the field of science and technology,” he said.
At the invitation of @POTUS @Joe Biden, I am visiting the United States to continue our dialogue and exchange views on areas of mutual interest. Also eager to meet again @VP @KamalaHarris to discuss global issues and explore ideas of cooperation between.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021
Modi said he would attend the first in-person Quad Leaders Summit with President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
The Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the results of the Virtual Quad Leaders Summit in March of this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region, a- he declared.
“I will also meet Prime Minister Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Suga of Japan to take stock of the strong bilateral relations with their respective countries and continue our useful exchanges on regional and global issues,” said Modi.
“My visit to the United States would be an opportunity to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership with the United States, to strengthen relations with our strategic partners – Japan and Australia – and to advance our collaboration on important global issues.” , he said in his departure statement.
The Afghan crisis and its implications, China’s growing assertiveness, ways to stem radicalism and cross-border terrorism, and the further expansion of the Indo-American global partnership are expected to be the focus of the first face-to-face meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden. in Washington on September 24.
At a press conference on the Prime Minister’s visit to the United States, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday that developments in Afghanistan will be widely discussed in bilateral talks between Modi and Biden and that the Indian side will make it clear that Washington must continue to focus on this country.
Shringla said Modi will also attend the Covid-19 global summit hosted by President Biden.
After concluding his commitments in Washington, Modi will travel to New York on the evening of September 24 and address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly the following day.
The Prime Minister is also due to meet with a number of senior executives from major US companies.
