Pakistani Imran Khan warns of civil war in Afghanistan | Taliban news





Islamabad, Pakistan Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned of the risk of civil war in Afghanistan if the Taliban are unable to form an inclusive government there.

If they don’t have an inclusive government, and gradually it sinks into a civil war, who if they don’t include all the factions sooner or later [will happen], this too will have an impact on Pakistan, Khan told the BBC network in an interview broadcast on Tuesday.

Khan said his country was primarily concerned about the possibility of a humanitarian and refugee crisis should a civil war break out, as well as the possibility that Afghan soil could be used by armed groups fighting the Pakistani government.

It will mean an unstable and chaotic Afghanistan, he said.

[That is an] great place for terrorists, because if there is no control or if there is fighting. And that is our concern. So terrorism from Afghan soil, and secondly if there is a humanitarian crisis or a civil war, a refugee issue for us.

The Taliban have previously rejected Khans’ calls for changes to the current Afghan interim government, with Mohammad Mobeen, a Taliban leader, saying the group does not give anyone the right to call for an inclusive government.

We have freedom. Like Pakistan, we reserve the right to have our own system, Mobeen told Afghanistans Ariana TV on Monday, adding that the current system is inclusive.

Also on Monday, the Taliban’s deputy information minister Zabihullah Mujahid said the group would only respond to international human rights concerns after official recognition by those countries.

As long as we’re not recognized, and they criticize [over rights violations], we believe this is a one-sided approach. It would be good for them to treat us responsibly and recognize our current government as a responsible administration, Mujahid told Afghanistans Tolo News.

The Pakistani government led by Khan has repeatedly called on the world to engage with the interim Taliban government to avoid the possibility of a collapse of Afghan structures in the absence of central bank funds.

An estimated $ 10 billion in Afghan central bank funds remain stranded in foreign bank accounts, notably with the U.S. Federal Reserve, after the Taliban took control of the government a month ago.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday reiterated his call for these funds to be unfrozen in order to allow Afghan government institutions, including schools and hospitals, to function.

On the one hand, you are raising new money to avoid a crisis, and on the other hand, the money that is theirs is theirs which they cannot use, Qureshi told reporters in New York, where he attends. the United Nations General Assembly.

I think freezing the assets does not help the situation. I strongly urge the powers that be to review this policy and think about a thaw, he said.

The question of recognition

Pakistan was a key ally of the previous Taliban government in Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, but refused to recognize the new government of armed groups in the country, with Pakistani leaders saying any recognition decision would require regional consensus.

Khan, who recently attended a summit of countries in the region as well as Russia and China under the auspices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), said recognition would depend on three factors.

All of us [in the SCO] decided that we would collectively make the decision to recognize Afghanistan, and that decision will depend on their willingness to have an inclusive government, their guarantee of human rights and the fact that Afghan soil should not be used for terrorism, and neighbors are most worried about it, he said in a BBC interview on Tuesday.

The Taliban have come under fire in recent days for the structure of their interim government, with no women included in their cabinet of ministers or deputy ministers.

Ethnic minorities have also not been adequately represented, according to rights groups.

Khan said Pakistan will push the Taliban to form a politically and ethnically inclusive government because there will be no long-term lasting peace or stability if all factions, all ethnic groups, are not represented.

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeeras’ digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.

