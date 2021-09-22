Erdogan calls on UN to recognize Turkey’s occupied Cyprus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the international community to recognize the international status of Turkey’s occupied northern Cyprus during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

He said that “a just, lasting and lasting solution to the Cyprus issue is only possible through a realistic and results-oriented approach. While the leader of one of the two peoples of the island, whom the United Nations considers equal, may speak to you, it is not fair that the other leader cannot make his voice heard on this platform.

Erdogan calls for equal status for Turkish Cyprus

He added that the Turkish Cypriots are the co-owners of the island and that “for a solution it is necessary to reaffirm the sovereign equality and the equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people”.

Erdogan also spoke about the security situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean Sea, warning the international community that Turkey, which he says has the longest coast in the Mediterranean, cannot be ignored.

“Maintaining the calm environment in the eastern Mediterranean is in our common interest. We hope that the problems concerning the delimitation of maritime borders will be resolved within the framework of international law and good neighborly relations, ”he said.

He added, however, that “for this we must first abandon the agreement that Turkey, which has the longest coast in the eastern Mediterranean, is ignored in the region. Our proposal to organize an Eastern Mediterranean conference, in which all actors in the region will participate for dialogue and cooperation, is still on the table.

On the disputes with Greece on the Aegean Sea, Erdogan stressed the need for bilateral dialogue.

New ideas put forward by Anastasiades on the Cyprus question

Earlier on Tuesday, Cypriot President Anastasiades said his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had taken place in a creative atmosphere.

He added that new positions and ideas have been raised on how a dialogue could be revived before a lunch with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and Guterres which is due to take place in New York on September 27.

We have listed the points of view, the positions on how a creative dialogue without prerequisites can be relaunched. I have developed some positions and ideas and we have agreed that everything related to the Cyprus issue will also be discussed during the lunch that we will have on the 27th, with Mr Tatar, he said. Hopefully everything will go well, so that there is a new perspective for Cyprus.

However, as Greek journalist reported Tuesday, Anastasiades is not as optimistic as he would like to be about the informal tripartite meeting.

Anastasiades highlighted the comments made by the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot camps in particular, the proposals for a two-state solution and the recognition as a black mark on the peace process.

I am not as optimistic as I would like to be in the face of repeated statements by (Turkish President Recep) Erdogan or (Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut) Cavusoglu, repeated by Tatar, the President said.

He also criticized what he claimed was Turkey’s neo-Ottoman agenda, claiming it had an impact not only on Cyprus but also Greece, Libya, Syria, Iraq and Armenia. .