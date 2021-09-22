Politics
Climate crisis dominates UNGA as alarm bells ring around the world
A day after UN chief Antonio Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lobbied countries for more funds to fight climate change, US President Joe Biden assured him he would work with the Congress to double funds by 2024 to $ 11.4 billion a year to help developing countries cope with climate change, as China announced it would not build new electricity projects in the coal abroad.
The two leaders were speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which was held in person after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The announcement comes against the backdrop of looming warnings issued by several agencies, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which said the Earth would reach the key temperature limit, after which a reversal would be highly unlikely. .
The UN Secretary-General sounded the alarm in his annual State of the World Address at the opening of the high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly by declaring: “We are on the brink of the abyss and let’s go in the wrong direction. I am here The world must wake up. Guterres also warned that the world could be plunged into a new and possibly more dangerous cold war unless the United States and China mend their totally dysfunctional relationship.
UNITED STATES DOUBLES CLIMATE ASSISTANCE FUND
Addressing his first UNGA as President of the United States, Biden said he would work to increase the US body to fight climate change and that the funds will help meet a global goal set over a decade ago. ‘a decade of $ 100 billion per year to support climate action in vulnerable countries by 2020.
“The best part is that making these ambitious investments isn’t just good climate policy, it’s a chance for each of our countries to invest in ourselves and in our own future,” Biden said at the rally. annual of world leaders. Developing countries urged industrialized countries to offer financial assistance to help them both rapidly adopt clean energy technologies that allow them to avoid the use of fossil fuels and to strengthen their defenses against the impacts of change. climate, from sea level rise to extreme heat.
US President Joe Biden has said he will work to increase the US body to fight climate change. (Photo: AP)
An Oxfam report, released days before the UNGA, showed rich nations would have to miss as much as $ 75 billion to deliver on their long-standing pledge to raise $ 100 billion each year. World Resources Institute analysis shows that while the United States increases its climate aid commitment to $ 11.4 billion by 2024, this pales in comparison to the $ 24.5 billion the EU spent on climate aid in 2019.
“It’s pretty easy to see why the world’s biggest CO2 emitters and the biggest producers of fossil fuels want to sound like they’re taking enough climate action with fancy rhetoric. Whether they still get away with it is another matter. Activist Greta Thunberg wrote on Twitter.
MORE COAL ENERGY PROJECTS FOR CHINA
Chinese President Xi Jinping addressing the assembly said the country will not build new overseas coal-fired power projects, which could be a setback for several developing countries that depend on funding and Chinese expertise for coal-fired power plants. While Xi gave no details on its implementation, he said that “China will step up support to other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new ones. overseas coal-fired power projects “.
China has come under fire for financing coal overseas, and diplomatic pressure has increased to end its finances, which could make it easier for the world to stay on course to meet the goals of the accord. Bets on the climate. Emissions have been recognized as one of the main drivers of climate change and the cause of global warming.
Chinese President Xi Jinping addressing the UNGA. (Photo: AP)
Xi reiterated his promises last year that China will reach peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. China, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, depends on still heavily reliant on coal for its domestic energy needs.
PARIS AGREEMENT ON THE CLIMATE IN THE TURKISH PARLIAMENT
Turkey could become the last G20 country to authorize the Paris climate agreement, which is expected to be presented to parliament next month. “Following the distance traveled in this framework, I would like to announce the decision we have taken to the world from here. We plan to present the Paris climate agreement for approval by our parliament next month in accordance with constructive measures that will be taken, “he added. Tayyip Erdogan told UNGA.
The move comes as Turkey faces one of the worst impacts of climate change in the form of uncontrolled forest fires that have razed tens of thousands of hectares of forest in the southwest. Forest fires killed eight people, followed by devastating floods that killed at least 77 people in the north.
Turkey hopes to get the agreement before the next Conference of the Parties (CoP-26) which is due to meet in Glasgow next month.
