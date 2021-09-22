PM Modi gives an overview of the Power-Packed plan; China’s high-tech push seeks to reaffirm global dominance of factories and other stories





In a speech ahead of his visit to the United States, PM Modi gives insight into an overpowering plan | FULL DECLARATION Ahead of his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it an opportunity to strengthen the strategic partnership with the United States and strengthen ties with Japan and Australia. During his three-day visit, the Prime Minister will attend the first in-person summit of Quad leaders, address the United Nations General Assembly and also have his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden since his election .READ MORE Harley-Davidson unveils its very first electric bike called Serial 1, which goes on sale this year Harley-Davidson unveiled its very first Serial 1 electric bike last year inspired by the brand’s very first motorcycle in 1903 and now the company has announced that it will only manufacture 650 units, half of which will be available at the purchase in the United States. Interested customers can pre-order one from the company’s website, and deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, The Verge reported. READ MORE The Assam Forest Department will burn 2,467 rhino horns today and build animals from ashes. here’s why To mark World Rhino Day 2021, preparations are nearing completion for a once-in-a-lifetime cremation ceremony, in which 2,479 rhino horns will be burned at the Bokakhat sports ground in Assam on Wednesday. No less than six giant gas ovens, each with three levels, are in place to burn these horns which have been preserved for years. READ MORE “Sex and the City” and “White Collar” actor Willie Garson dies at 57 Actor Willie Garson, best known for his role in the “Sex and the City” series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57 years old. In Sex and the City, “Garson played Stanford Blatch, friend and confidant of protagonist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). He appeared regularly on the series throughout its airing and in both films. READ MORE Change of control rule: the checkbook of these banks will become invalid from next month The tweet which was posted from their official Twitter account read: The old eOBC and eUNI checkbook is going to be discontinued from 1-10-2021. Please replace your old e-OBC and e-UNI checkbook with the PNB checkbook with updated PNB IFSC and MICR. READ MORE China’s high-tech push seeks to reaffirm global factory dominance At a factory in northern China, workers are busy testing an automated vehicle designed to move large objects around industrial spaces, one of the next-generation robots that Beijing wants to move the manufacturing country to the top of the value chain. The Tianjin-based robot maker has received tax breaks and government-guaranteed loans to build products that modernize China’s vast industrial sector and advance its technological expertise. READ MORE Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

