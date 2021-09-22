Indo-Pacific: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Macron reaffirm the Indo-Pacific partnership





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed the two countries’ attachment to the partnership in the Indo-Pacific region during their telephone interview on Tuesday. The two leaders also discussed regional issues, including recent developments in Afghanistan. They shared their concerns about the possible spread of terrorism, narcotics, illicit weapons and human trafficking, as well as the need to guarantee human rights, the rights of women and minorities, informed the responsible as a result of their conversation. They reviewed the growing bilateral collaboration in the Indo-Pacific – amid Paris’ strained ties with Canberra after Aukus – and the important role the Franco-Indian partnership plays in promoting stability and security in the region.

The French government in its reading stated that the two leaders reaffirmed their common commitment to act jointly in an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, including within the framework of the Europe-India relationship and European initiatives in the Indo-Pacific. . “This approach aims to promote regional stability and the rule of law, while excluding any form of hegemony,” he said in an indirect reference to Aukus. Macron reiterated France’s commitment to contribute to strengthening India’s strategic autonomy, in particular its industrial and technological base, within the framework of a close relationship based on mutual trust and respect between two partners. strategic. Bilateral cooperation in all areas, especially in the economic sphere, will be strengthened, according to the reading. Evacuation operations are expected to continue smoothly in Afghanistan, the two leaders noted. Macron hailed India’s decision to resume vaccine deliveries to Covax.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/defence/pm-narendra-modi-french-prez-macron-reaffirm-indo-pacific-partnership/articleshow/86418526.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

