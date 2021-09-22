Politics
Joko Widodo’s government defends democracy
By: Hamka Kurniawan
Joko Widodo’s government continues to defend democracy. This principle is reflected in the accommodation of various constructive criticisms of the government.
Since the era of reform, we have been euphoric about freedom, especially the freedom to express opinions in public. People are no longer afraid to criticize government policies and it is allowed, because it is the hallmark of a democracy. The contribution is indeed necessary for the government to function in a balanced way and to be able to take care of all its citizens properly.
President Jokowi’s administration since 2014 has strived to defend democracy and justice. If democracy is implemented, then the public can criticize and make suggestions. It is even President Jokowi himself who openly calls for criticism from the population, so that someone can give him his opinion as evaluation material.
Democracy also tries to be applied 100% in the community. Moments ago, when someone painted a mural on President Jokowi, it immediately went viral as it was photographed and uploaded to social media. It is a form of the principle of democracy, namely the contribution to the government, even if the media are mistaken because they use public facilities.
Next time people can protest differently. For example, through President Jokowi’s official social media accounts or through government-created websites. This way, they can provide comments and criticism in a legal manner, without having to cross the walls which are public spaces.
President Jokowi has never banned criticism because it is like bitter medicine but it is healthy for the body. The current government allows the public to comment and is not as strict as the New Order era. The public shouldn’t be afraid to voice criticism because President Jokowi himself has no problem with it.
In addition to the wall criticism incident, there was another rather gruesome incident when a farmer in Blitar put up a poster that read Pak Jokowi, helping farmers to buy corn at a reasonable price. The farmer named Suroto was desperate to do so, hoping he would get help from the president immediately. While visiting Blitar.
President Jokowi himself was surprised as he only found out about this incident moments later, and then invited Suroto to have an audience at the Palace, along with several other ranchers. This shows that the president is not anti-criticism, but that he is ready to listen to the voice of the people. Even invited an ordinary civilian like Suroto to a meeting at the Palace.
From this incident, we actually already know that President Jokowi is very friendly and willing to meet the little people. He was never angry when criticized by society. This is the first time that Indonesia has had a leader who is calm, humble, polite and ready to be consulted, even by civilians.
Their contributions are even necessary to build a better Indonesia. Do not be afraid to criticize because it is normal in a democracy.
The government defends democracy and acts fairly for all of its citizens. People no longer have to be afraid or think that the current government is authoritarian and anti-critical. Indonesia is a democratic country, not ruled by force like an Iron Curtain country or other authoritarian countries.
Democracy must be maintained by the government, whoever the president is. When President Jokowi is criticized, he is calm because he understands that it is part of democracy. President Jokowi is not anti-criticism and we can make our contribution, as long as it remains within the bounds of decency and ethics.
(The author is a citizen living in Subang)
