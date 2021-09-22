Politics
President Biden opened the door to Zero Trust. Will Boris Johnson follow?
The cybersecurity industry has largely failed to protect the everyday user from the malicious threats that await them as they live their lives online.
The headlines of £ 1million fines for GDPR violations have now faded into the ether and have been replaced by new attacks now involving Microsoft and the NHS. The SolarWinds attacks and, more recently, Kaseya have shown that reactive cybersecurity, such as multi-factor authentication and detection and response solutions, is an insecure and ineffective method of combating malicious attacks.
In the corporate world, employees have been vilified throughout the pandemic for the security of their lackluster network and for cracking down on phishing attacks that open the door for bad actors to gain access and wreak havoc. In reality, companies have built their computer networks for maximum interoperability, creating a massive attack surface. Attackers move laterally within networks, taking advantage of what is connected. Additionally, IT infrastructures were never designed for a massive shift to remote working, which presents greater opportunities for attackers.
All of this has shown that bad actors will inevitably go unnoticed when they can take advantage of any trusted process or access to roam a network, and therefore reverting to a system that does not trust anyone is essential.
Encouragement on the other side of the pond
Therefore, it’s encouraging to see President Biden endorse zero-trust security as the answer to many of the issues that have plagued the tech industry.
For too long, we’ve believed in our own marketing, believing that building walls would keep bad actors out and that there was no way there was a breach. Yet every year there is a new attack, a new group of victims and a new set of tips like “change your password and verify your account details”, which is not enough.
As we move forward, it is clear that the zero trust security architecture is the most effective and practical solution to the current problem. Constant monitoring and controls across organizations’ IT infrastructure, along with rigorous hoops to jump through for access, will mean it’s hard to get in and go undetected.
According to Okta, this is the opinion of 75% of companies worldwide, who have decided to make zero trust a growing priority. They also found that 90% of companies worldwide have started working on a zero trust initiative, an increase of almost 50% from last year.
While cost issues may grab the attention of CFOs, it’s clear that organizations around the world are taking the pressure on IT teams seriously to meet their cybersecurity responsibilities. All except the UK.
Silence of Parliament
It is typical for the UK to follow the US lead in politics. With Johnson’s avid eye on technology, it’s surprising that there appears to be a reluctance to endorse zero-trust technology.
The disruption that cyber attacks can cause should be taken seriously. For example, the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack this year and the SolarWinds attack late last year wreaked havoc on individual businesses and disrupted society as a whole by disabling infrastructure.
The Kaseya attack is another example of how vulnerable businesses are. Yet there is also no statement from Kaseya to help, other than “We encourage Kaseya customers to read the company’s incident update page, which recommends people who have been affected to do not click on links sent to them by attackers, as they could be malicious.
Zero Trust security assumes the worst and takes extremely careful measures in the name of protecting the business. Rather than hoping that networks are secure, zero trust assumes that they are not until proven guilty.
Adapting to changing situations is what all governments have done over the past 18 months. But, for now, the UK government is sitting on its hands and has yet to approve a technology that benefits its citizens.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/opinions/president-biden-zero-trust-boris/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]