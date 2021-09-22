PM Modi leaves for United States, to meet President Biden, to address United Nations General Assembly | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on Wednesday morning for his long-awaited visit to the United States. He will hold several bilateral meetings in addition to attending the Quad Leaders Summit and addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) debate during his visit from September 22-25. Follow live updates from PM Modi’s visit to the United States PM Modi’s plane took off from Delhi after 11 am; it will reach Washington at 6:00 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. IST). “My visit to the United States would provide an opportunity to strengthen the comprehensive global strategic partnership with the United States, to solidify relations with our strategic partners – Japan and Australia – and to advance our collaboration on global issues. important, “said the Prime Minister before leaving for the United States. Read the full text of PM Modi’s pre-departure statement He also said that the Quad summit will be an opportunity to identify priorities for future engagements “on the basis of our common vision for the Indo-Pacific region”. Prime Minister Modi is due to meet with US President Joe Biden on September 24. The two leaders will discuss the current regional security situation following recent developments in Afghanistan. “The two leaders are expected to discuss how to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties, enhance security collaboration, boost the strategic clean energy partnership. Tuesday. A day before that, Prime Minister Modi is expected to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris and hold bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga – members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue – before a summit Quad. This will be his first meeting with Biden after the latter became President of the United States and his very first meeting in person with Harris. Prime Minister Modi will also hold a meeting with top U.S. business leaders on the same day to boost trade and investment as part of India’s post-Covid recovery efforts. The theme of this year’s debate at UNGA is “Building resilience through the hope of recovering from Covid-19, rebuilding sustainably, meeting the needs of the planet, respecting the rights of people and revitalizing the UN”. According to Shringla, Prime Minister Modi will speak on various important issues, including cross-border terrorism, the regional situation and reforms of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). on this occasion, the Prime Minister, during his speech, will certainly speak about the reforms of the United Nations, of the reasons why they are necessary and of the way in which they can be carried out “, he declared during a press conference Tuesday Prime Minister Modi last addressed UNGA in person in 2019. Top leaders from around the world have already started to converge in New York for the UNGA high-level debate week. This year’s UNGA meeting is being held in a hybrid format. Prime Minister Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation made up of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other senior officials.

