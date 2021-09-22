Myth of ‘ASEAN Centrality’ Exposed as Indonesia’s Importance Rises | Taiwan News

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In every official document released by the ASEAN Secretariat, based in Jakarta since 2014, the concept of “ASEAN centrality” has become increasingly pervasive.

ASEAN expert Dr Mely Caballero from Nanyang University in Singapore notes that the ten Member States that broadly represent Southeast Asia have been very comfortable with the use of the term, while even extraregional powers, including China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and others, have all publicly endorsed the concept.

“ASEAN Centrality” was originally connected to the two Master Plans on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC), the first of which was published in 2010, while the second is scheduled for 2025.

By focusing on sustainable infrastructure, digital innovation, transparent logistics, regulatory excellence and people mobility, MPAC 2025 connectivity undoubtedly seeks to underpin and foster the creation of an ASEAN community by 2025, as agreed by all member states. It is however hampered in this mission by an erroneous reflection on the alleged centrality of the organization in the region.

The problem with the “centrality of ASEAN” is that the leaders of the region, whether they are the leaders of the ASEAN countries or the 10 dialogue partners of the organization, are guilty of three sins by invoking it. : ignorance, ahistoricism and cynicism.

Ignorance is not happiness

First, they ignore the political rhetoric surrounding ASEAN’s connectivity plans. Since ASEAN is a “flexible” organization and intentionally designed to be so, uttering the platitudes of “ASEAN centrality” came at no cost to reputation.

ASEAN’s dialogue partners have been particularly talkative and irresponsible, whether they are part of ASEAN as actual member states or just as ten dialogue partners.

Rewrite history

Second, they lack historical knowledge of the origins of “ASEAN centrality”.

Some ASEAN member states, which boasted of decades of non-intervention and non-interference, have now taken the simplistic scholarship of Track II diplomacy scholars such Amitav Acharya, or perhaps his students. , as a gospel.

Their legions of books and articles revered the “ASEAN Way,” “the Asian Way,” “the Asia-Pacific Way,” even Bilahari Kausian’s concept of “the impetus. of the Pacific ”.

The region’s leaders are particularly sensitive to these half-baked theories as they have bragged about decades of non-intervention and hope to find a label for their elusive diplomatic style. It is no wonder that the concrete definitions of the ASEAN Way continue to elude even “experts” on the subject, for flexibility has always been at the heart of diplomacy since ancient times.

When even weaker thinkers are added to the mix, or secretaries general of the ASEAN secretariat, the motley crew transform into an echo chamber, simply picking up on each other’s platitudes.

The masquerade seems to continue as they do not take the “centrality of ASEAN” seriously, much less make political reversals to correct their ahistoric understanding.

Cynical approval

Before stepping down on January 10, 2020, the Trump administration intentionally declassified the United States’ Indo-Pacific strategy, even before President Biden intervened.

In the last section of the Indo-Pacific Strategy, it was clearly stated that the United States would respect “ASEAN centrality”.

Why?

The quick and constant response is that the “ASEAN Concept” is too woolly and hazy. Yet, due to a complete lack of respect for strategic clarity, arguably the most ambiguous concept in the region’s political rhetoric has even infiltrated the former president’s lexicon of American Indo-Pacific strategy. Trump, although he declassified it some 30 years in advance. .

Some experts argue that the “centrality of ASEAN” is sheer nonsense, let alone a notion deeply rooted in the hearts and minds of around 700 million people in the region. You can’t even be sure what percentage of the ASEAN population really knows what ASEAN is, let alone the “centrality of ASEAN”.

Certainly, prominent but critical thinkers such as Nicholas Khoo, Michael Smith, and David Martin Jones have been shunned by all of the Track II circuit dialogue for the simple crime of asserting that ASEAN studies akin to ” aseantology ”- an unfounded form of academic voodoo.

Dissenting voices are silent because ASEAN member states do not want to appear less important than they are, when in fact each of them is weak. Unless the ten Member States collectively agree to defend themselves militarily, most will remain small players on the world stage.

Indonesian centrality

If there is one case where the political and economic weight of ASEAN can be galvanized, it would be the work of Indonesia and not of other states.

Nonetheless, just as others have taken Indonesia for granted, Jakarta’s elites understood that the country could be a major intermediary geopolitical power in the increasingly fierce competition between the United States and China.

Thus, Indonesia does not mind that other countries use the expression “ASEAN centrality”, while a true regional centrality rests on Indonesia as a powerful democracy and civil society. . With this caveat, if “ASEAN centrality” exists, it is simply in reference to Indonesia.

If all ASEAN members use “ASEAN centrality” promiscuously, it doesn’t matter if they trust one, let alone two or three ASEAN officials and diplomats.

When questioned, diplomats will admit that they are more interested in Indonesia, than in ASEAN, as their main ally.