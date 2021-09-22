“I think Serbian President Vui is proud of his wartime role”





Screenshot / Al Jazeera Balkans

ZAGREB, September 22, 2021 – Croatian President Zoran Milanovi reiterated in New York on Tuesday that his current Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vui, had instigated war and that he was probably proud of it. Speaking at Columbia University on Monday, Milanovi said Vui had been a warmonger, which sparked a storm in Serbia. “You cannot ignore the roles that some people have held in our region over the past 30 years. Blood has been spilled, there have been arson attacks, murders and some people have been incited to do this,” he said. he told reporters on Tuesday, adding that “Croatia has given up, but will not bury its head in the sand like many in Serbia are doing.” “I think Vui was proud of what he did. It’s something that should be said every now and then, especially when someone … sends out their political holograms, spokespersons and agitators on a daily basis to say on his behalf everything that happens in It’s dirty and methodologically cheap, ”said Milanovi. Vui said on Monday that Milanovi was saying such things about him, “shallow and base insults”, because Croatia is jealous of Serbia’s economic success. He said Milanovi was embarrassed that this year Serbia would overtake Croatia in terms of GDP “by a margin of EUR 300-600 million”. “Serbia has a higher total GDP than Luxembourg. But the GDP per capita of Croatia and Serbia are not even close. Serbia is much closer to Albania there,” Vui said. “In terms of general development, Serbia is not on par with Croatia. Life in Croatia is better and richer than in Serbia in all respects.” Friendly conversation on Bosnia with Erdogan Milanovi spoke to the press after meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying they had a friendly talk about Bosnia and Herzegovina. “What I say in public, I say it at such meetings,” he said, adding that the Turkish foreign and defense ministers were also present at the meeting “quite open and very pleasant”. “What I pointed out to Mr Erdogan is that there is no one in Croatia who will tell stories that Mostar and Herzegovina will separate, which we are hearing from some others about other parts of the country. Bosnia and Herzegovina. And it is neither smart nor necessary. In Croatia, nobody advocates such a policy and such results or thinks it, “said Milanovi. While in New York he should have met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres, but the meeting was canceled because Milanovi had bigger commitments. It wasn’t even supposed to be a reunion, but a photoshoot and a five-minute lecture, Milanovi said. “At that point, I assessed that I had something more productive, an informal meeting regarding the region, the affairs of state.” To learn more about politics in Croatia, follow TCN’s dedicated page

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.total-croatia-news.com/politics/56240-president-milanovic-i-think-serbian-president-vucic-is-proud-of-his-wartime-role The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos