Prime Minister Modi leaves for United States to “strengthen strategic partnership” and discuss global issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with US President Joe Biden during his visit to the United States (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on Wednesday morning for his long-awaited visit to the United States. He will hold several bilateral meetings in addition to attending the Quad Leaders Summit and speaking at a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) debate during his visit from September 22 to 25.

“My visit to the United States will provide an opportunity to strengthen our comprehensive global strategic partnership with the United States, strengthen relationships with our strategic partners Japan and Australia, and advance our collaboration on critical global issues.” , said the Prime Minister before leaving for the United States.

He also said that the Quad Summit will identify priorities for future engagements “on the basis of our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region”.

Prime Minister Modi is due to meet with US President Joe Biden on September 24. The two leaders will discuss the current regional security situation following recent developments in Afghanistan.

“The two leaders are expected to discuss how to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties, strengthen security collaboration and boost the strategic partnership for clean energy. Tuesday.

The day before, Prime Minister Modi is expected to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris and hold bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.

This will be his first meeting with Biden after the latter became President of the United States and his very first meeting in person with Harris.

Prime Minister Modi will also hold a meeting with top U.S. business leaders on the same day to boost trade and investment as part of India’s post-Covid recovery efforts.