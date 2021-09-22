Joe Biden shatters Boris Johnson’s hopes for a speedy US-UK trade deal

SSeeking to demonstrate his green credentials and in a nod to Joe Bidens’ affection for trains, Boris Johnson chose a sleek silver Amtrak train to travel between New York City and Washington DC last night, a decision that was rewarded with a rambling anecdote of the American president. The goodwill of the so-called special relationship, however, did not appear to go so far as to welcome words of welcome on a post-Brexit trade relationship between the former partners.

Inside the bubble

Our political commentator Andrew Grices on what to watch out for today

With Boris Johnson traveling, Prime Ministers’ Questions will see a scuffle between a man with three jobs – Dominic Raab (Deputy PM, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of Justice) and a woman with four – Angela Rayner (Labor deputy leader, Fictitious First Secretary of State, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Shadow Secretary of State for the Future of Work). There won’t be much time for questions if the Speaker reads all of their titles.

In the corridor of the select committee, Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, will be asked about covid vaccines for children; Grant Shapps, Secretary of Transportation, on overseas travel and the shortage of truck drivers and Matthew Rycroft, permanent secretary of the Home Office, on the Windrush scandal, migrants crossing the Channel and arrivals from Afghanistan .

REAR OF THE WAITING QUEUE Despite the White House exchanging banter last night with Joe Biden, prime ministers hope to hand over Britain’s long-promised post-Brexit price of a US-UK free trade deal appears to be evaporating. the relationship partner had plenty of other fish to fry while the US president himself gave no reason to be optimistic about a quick deal, only saying the couple would talk a bit about trade. Pouring cold water over the prospect as he sat next to the Prime Minister in the Oval Office, Mr Biden added: Were going to have work to do. Perhaps former President Barack Obama didn’t bluff when he visited the UK in the referendum, warning that Brexit would put the country at the back of the pack in any trade deal with the US . Instead, the UK is considering joining a trade partnership between the US, Canada and Mexico, my colleague Andrew Woodcock Washington reports. There are different ways to do this, a UK government source said. The question is whether the US administration is ready. The ball is in the American court. It takes two to tango. Today, the Prime Minister will also call for the world to grow and face the threat of climate change in his speech at the United Nations.

TOXIC COCKTAILDomestically, the prime minister dismissed growing fears of a cost-of-living crisis this winter despite one of his cabinet colleagues, Kwasi Kwarteng, admitting that some families could face a very difficult winter with rising energy bills and an impending reduction in the 20 -a weekly increase in universal credit introduced at the start of the pandemic. When asked if people are really going to struggle, Mr Johnson told reporters: No, because I think this is a short-term problem. This claim has been dismissed by anti-poverty think tank, the Resolution Foundation, which has warned of a cost-of-living crisis even as the immediate gas supply problems ease. The policy director of the fuel poverty charity National Energy Action added: This cocktail of challenges will leave millions of households struggling with lower incomes and higher costs. For many, this will be an impossible task. Labor is once again seeking to highlight what they have described as the triple whammy in the cost of living for families. Elsewhere, the government has reportedly struck a deal with CF Industries to restart carbon dioxide production at its UK factories, after they closed last week due to soaring global natural gas prices.

CIVIL WAR Given that the Labor Party votes on issues at its annual conference, unlike the selection of Tory speeches, it is perhaps not surprising that there is usually an internal battle over party rule, despite the repeated vows to stop staring at each other’s belly button. On the eve of the last in-person union conference in 2019, there was an extraordinary attempt to abolish the post of deputy leader. This year, Sir Keir Starmer plans to change the way party leaders are elected by reverting to the old electoral college system last used in 2010. Under the new (or rather old) system proposed, the vote for the leader would be divided by thirds among MPs, one third among unions and one third among members unlike now where all party members get a single vote. The parties’ governing body, the National Executive Committee, is expected to hear the plans on Friday, but they have already sparked an almighty feud on the eve of the conference. Left-wing group Momentum said the rule change would mark the start of a civil war in the party.

THE REPRESSION OF THE WAR Police made 38 arrests and dragged Isulate Britain protesters off the M25 after members of the group again stormed into the country’s busiest highway. Images taken at the scene by LBC showed climate activists walking on the freeway and sitting down, forcing traffic to stop. Write in the Daily mailHome Secretary Priti Patel alongside her cabinet colleague Grant Shapps said the protesters broke the law, undermined the cause they believe in, alienated the public and created additional pollution, in one of the most doomed environmental events. this country has never seen. The duo also insisted that the government gave the police the power to better handle such guerrilla tactics in the future. According to reports, cabinet ministers are calling for an injection of justice to prevent protesters from causing traffic jams and are likely to be wanted by National Highways in the High Court on Thursday. A protester said BBC Radio 4s today program, they consulted lawyers.

KERCHINGAn investigation found that Whitehall’s departments have spent at least $ 500,000 since 2016 in an attempt to block the release of information under transparency laws, with government legal staff challenging decisions by the Information Commissioner . Three cheers for transparency. The biggest one-time expense reward goes to the Department of Health and Welfare, which racked up more than 129,000 legal bills by fighting a single case to prevent the publication of departmental journals. The judge in this particular case ultimately ruled against the will of the government. At the same time when the public is concerned about government secrecy, it is deeply ironic that government departments spend hundreds of thousands of pounds of public money to hide information from the public, the editor of the company said. openDemocracy survey. A government spokesperson defended the approach, saying it is committed to being as transparent as possible, but added: When considering FOI requests, we need to strike a balance between need to make information available and our duty to protect sensitive information.

From the Twitterati

Switching to an electoral college for the Labor leadership election ending one member one vote and hoarding power in the hands of MPs in Westminster would be a shameful attack on democracy

Labor MP Zarah Sultana on Sir Keir Starmers proposed changes to leadership elections

Essential reading

