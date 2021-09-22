Greek PM visits New York as tension mounts with Ankara







Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (left) speaks with the mayors of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu (center) and Athens Kostas Bakoyannis (right) in his office at the Maximos Mansion, during a visit by the Turkish official to the Greek capital, Tuesday. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is traveling to New York on Wednesday to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly amid renewed tensions with Ankara over recent incursions by Turkish ships into Greek territorial waters. The issue was discussed in New York on Tuesday by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his European counterparts, who called an extraordinary meeting. According to diplomatic sources, Dendias informed his counterparts about the unacceptable action of a Turkish warship, which harassed the Maltese-flagged Nautical Geo on Sunday as it conducted scientific research in a Greek continental shelf demarcated in accordance with the Greco-Egyptian agreement on August 6, 2020 at a distance of 10 nautical miles east of Crete. The same sources said Turkey’s behavior would have gone beyond logic and certainly did not correspond at all to the image of normalcy it wants to project. In response to Ankara’s behavior, which also includes frequent harassment in recent months by Turkish vessels from Greek fishing vessels, Athens filed two demarches on Sunday and Monday, seeking, as he said, not to let no unanswered dispute. Regarding intense speculation in recent days about a possible meeting between Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York, government sources said on Tuesday that there had been no communication between their respective staffs, so there was no communication between their respective staffs. there was no reason for that to happen. At the same time, on a more optimistic note for Greek-Turkish relations, the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu was welcomed on Tuesday by Mitsotakis in Athens, and held a joint press conference with the mayor of Athens Kostas Bakoyannis. The visit by Turkish mayors came after he hosted Bakoyannis in Istanbul in March. The two men stressed that the cities of Athens and Istanbul can build bridges of peace and work together to solve their problems, as well as those that cross the borders of the two countries. Bakoyannis noted that the issues are resolved from the bottom up. People create them and people solve them. Even if they are created by governments or to be specific regimes, they can be solved by the people, he said. For his part, said Imamoglu, friendship between the two countries is not one of the solutions, it is the only solution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/news/1168307/greek-pm-heads-to-new-york-amid-rising-tension-with-ankara/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos