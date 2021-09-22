President invites students to move communities to participate in vaccination against Covid-19





TRIBUNNEWS.COM. COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed the implementation of independent vaccination held on the campus of the Agricultural University of Bogor (IPB) on Wednesday (9/22/2021). On this occasion, the President also greeted the participants in the Merdeka vaccination in several locations across Indonesia. One of the representatives of BEM Nusantara expressed appreciation for the independent vaccination activity which is seen as a form of synergy between the police and the Student Executive Office (BEM) and community and youth organizations (OKP) to support acceleration of vaccination in the country. “We thank the president, especially the head of the national police who allowed us to collaborate with the national police. The total number of collaborations since the beginning has been 40 points across Indonesia,” said the representative of BEM Nusantara in a dialogue with President Jokowi. by videoconference. Read also : The government has not set solidarity leave for 2022, see the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic The president also asked the students to participate in community mobilization to participate in the free vaccination program so that the government’s goal of achieving community immunity can be achieved immediately. “I ask the public to mobilize so that everyone can participate in the free vaccination program so that the percentage of vaccinations improves day by day and our goal of 70% can be reached immediately,” said the president. Meanwhile, one of Vihara Duta Maitreya’s representatives in the Riau Islands delivered a message that the vaccine stock for Batam Province and the Riau Islands could be added immediately as the Riau Archipelago is there. one of the most vaccinated areas in Indonesia. “Today’s vaccine, for now, sir. Just a quick message, sir, if you can increase the dose for Riau and Batam Islands, sir,” said a representative from Vihara Duta Maitreya, Riau Islands. . The Head of State reminded each region to immediately spend the existing stock of vaccines. The president also pledged to send vaccine stocks to the region immediately if the previous vaccine stock ran out. “The existing stock is used up first, then I will send it. I think it would be nice if it was used up immediately. I think the Riau Islands are indeed the highest,” the president said.

