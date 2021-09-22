Joe Biden warns Boris Johnson that Brexit fallout must not destabilize Northern Ireland in White House meeting

Joe Biden refused to offer Boris Johnson hope for a breakthrough on trade talks or the Harry Dunn affair and warned him not to threaten the peace in Northern Ireland when they met at the White House Tuesday evening.

The President delighted the Prime Minister by promising to attend the COP26 climate summit later this year, saying he was looking forward to the event in Glasgow. Mr Johnson said: We want you to be there, and Mr Biden replied: We are going to be there with the bells.

The two executives have also bonded over their mutual love for trains, with the president boasting that he has driven more than two million miles on the Amtrak service that Mr Johnson used to run from New York to Washington.

But when asked about the case of Anne Sacoolas, the US intelligence official who allegedly killed teenager Harry Dunn in a car crash while living in England, Mr Biden appeared to defend her on the grounds that she was a new person, driving on the wrong side of the road. He added that the case was under review but offered no hope that she would be extradited to stand trial in Britain.

Regarding the prospects for a trade deal between the United States and the United Kingdom, the Chairman said: We are going to talk a little about trade today, we are going to have to think about it.

He also reiterated his warnings that Brexit could not destabilize Northern Ireland or undermine the Good Friday deal, saying the United States had devoted a lot of time and effort to helping secure peace in Ireland and adding: I would not like to see a change in the Irish agreements at all. Mr Johnson replied: On this point we are one.

The Prime Minister congratulated the President for doubling the climate finance commitments of the Americas despite transatlantic divisions over trade and travel policy.

Mr Biden said the United States would spend $ 11.4 billion (8.3 billion) a year to help the poorest countries reduce their climate emissions without ruining their economies, twice as much as had been hired previously. The move brings the world closer to the $ 100 billion target that was agreed to in 2015 but was never met.

The president told the United Nations General Assembly: This will make the United States a leader in public finance for the fight against climate change. With our additional support, as well as increased private capital and other donors, we will be able to meet the goal of mobilizing $ 100 billion to support climate action in developing countries.

Speaking as he got off the train in Washington after two days in New York City, Mr Johnson praised Mr Biden. The Prime Minister said: This is very good news in the sense that the United States has stepped in with a massive contribution. It’s a very, very good start.

This means that we have come a long way towards the goal we need to achieve, but there is still a long way to go. There is no doubt that this American action today has been a big lift and will really help us get there.

Speaking to Vice President Kamala Harris shortly before his meeting with Mr Biden, the PM said: Today was a great day for the world. He praised the courageous US troops who made possible the evacuation and insisted that there was real progress towards a trade deal.

Britain and the United States have been divided over how quickly to continue talks on a free trade deal, with Mr Johnson admitting there is no chance of reaching a deal before the next general and allied elections launching the idea of ​​the United Kingdom’s accession to the Pact of the Americas. with Canada and Mexico instead.

< class=""> Read more UK may seek to join US-Mexico-Canada trade deal as Boris Johnson backs off Joe Biden deal

The UK government was relieved by Mr Biden’s decision to abolish the travel ban for visitors from Europe, but only received a few hours’ notice of the announcement which is widely regarded as intended to appease the anger of the French against the new security of Aukus. partnership between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Mr Johnson and the president discussed climate change, Aukus and the new travel rules that will change in early November, according to Downing Street. They agreed to galvanize new international action to help developing countries develop their economies properly, and pledged to increase support for access to vaccines in the developing world.

Following his meeting in the Oval Office, Mr Johnson dined with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to discuss Aukus, the recently concluded UK-Australia trade deal and the prospect of easing the travel restrictions.

During his two days in New York on the sidelines of the UN, the Prime Minister held a series of bilateral meetings with leaders and businessmen. In interviews with Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, he called on him to increase the amount of taxes paid by his company and promised to reform the tax system so that web giants pay levies on their income rather than on their profits.

After the meeting Mr Johnson said: What I told him is that we in the UK are convinced that the internet giants must make their fair share of tax contributions. When you sell billions of goods in the UK, you should expect to be taxed fairly in the UK.