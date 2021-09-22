Russian senator calls out Erdogan’s remark on Crimea nostalgia for the Middle Ages





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call for the reunification of Crimea with the annexation of Russia is dictated by nostalgia for the Middle Ages, Ekaterina Altabaeva, who represents Sevastopol in Russia’s upper house, told Sputnik on Wednesday. SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik – September 22, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call for the reunification of Crimea with the annexation of Russia is dictated by nostalgia for the Middle Ages, Ekaterina Altabaeva told Sputnik on Wednesday, who represents Sevastopol in the upper house of Russia. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Erdogan stressed the importance of preserving the territorial integrity of Ukraine, including the territory of “annexed” Crimea. The Turkish leader also stressed the need to redouble efforts to protect the rights of the Crimean Tatars. “We understand Turkey’s interests in relation to the Crimean Peninsula. And it’s probably a kind of nostalgia for the very old medieval times. But the decision of the people of Crimea, including the Crimean Tatars, is indisputable and definitive. Modern politicians can express their point of view, and it is their right. But we will strictly follow our constitution. An attack on the territorial integrity of Russia is a bad story, “Altabaeva said. Another member of the Russian upper house, Sergei Tsekov, told Sputnik that the Turkish authorities had to face reality. “No matter how much Erdogan says that Crimea was annexed by Russia, that they don’t recognize it, and so on, the situation will not change anyway. Erdogan has to take a real look at the situation and understand to how important Crimea is to Russia, ”said the official, who represents the peninsula. Commenting on the situation of the Crimean Tatars, he said that Turkey did not really care about them, even when Crimea was part of Ukraine, when they were faced with much more serious problems, which did not matter. began to be resolved only after reunification with Russia. “With such statements, Erdogan is fueling feelings of confrontation among the Crimean Tatars, in fact, he does not want stability in Crimea, and this concerns us very much,” he added. The southern coast and the eastern part of Crimea were conquered by the Ottoman Empire in 1475, while the steppe part of the peninsula was in the possession of the Crimean Khanate, a protectorate of the Ottoman Empire. Ottoman rule over the peninsula ended in 1774 after the Russo-Turkish War.

