Pakistani textbook chart disturbed by image of woman’s legs is quickly changed

Pakistans Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board had an issue with the image of a woman in a sophomore picture book whose legs were dressed in a western dress. Redesign with our own culture in mind, reads the council’s hand-written commentary, according to a tweet from Yassar Latif Hamdani, lawyer and former visiting law scholar at Harvard. The cartoon has now been reworked and the woman in it now wears a long salwar-kameez and dupatta dress.

“Mother sing, sing sing sing, sing mother sing, can mother sing? A mother can sing, ”read the text below this image, which shows a young boy playing the drums and his mother sitting on a chair next to him. According to Hamdanis’ tweet, Pakistanis are so afraid of women’s legs. Here is a manual rejected by the Punjab Textbook Board. It is clear that Pat cannot be a Pakistani name but we have to raise the angle of culture nonetheless. I mean live with my brother.

Shahzad Ahmed, who heads a human rights organization in Pakistan, was quick to point out what women in Pakistani villages in Punjab actually wear. It seems that the people of Punjab Textboard never visited a village in Punjabi, where they saw a lot of women wearing a lungi and not always it would cover the legs like Shalwar or Jeans would. And it’s really cultural and totally acceptable. Are they going to ban Lungi? He asked.

This is not the first time that the decisions of the statutory bodies have elicited striking reactions. The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board, which acts as the regulator of textbooks, is one of several bodies responsible for implementing the One National Program (SNC) set up by Imran Khan’s government. It aims to put an end to the differences in teaching in madrasas, private and public schools. However, the SNC faced the wrath of many.

Earlier this month, reporter Gul Bukhari shared a photo from a textbook that had a question about why we need to treat women kindly.

Highlighting the issues with SNC, Hamdani highlighted the introduction of religious content. For example, Muslim students in grades 1 to 5 are now required to do the Quran Nazra. In addition, religious content has also been added to the English and Urdu textbooks. Since minorities also read the same textbooks, it violates Article 22 (1) of Pakistan’s Constitution, which states that no one should be forced to learn a religion other than their own, he said. at ThePrint.

Calling an earlier suggestion involving the Board manual the most hilarious suggestion, Hamdani recounted an example of changing the names of famous Lady Birds Peter and Jane to Pervaiz and Jamila.

What’s new is that the Punjab Textbook Board now also oversees textbooks in private schools such as Cambridge O-level and IB schools, Oxford books, etc., Hamdani added, calling the rejection of books based on cultural norms of senseless exercise.

Despite growing criticism from the SNC, the first phase for primary school students has already been rolled out in March of this year, while the second and third phases for grades VI to XII are expected to be in place by 2023. At least nine The content of English textbooks for Standard III, 23 percent for Standard IV and 21 percent for Standard 5 violates Article 22 of the Pakistani constitution, The Indian Express reported, citing a team of educators who worked with public policy expert Peter Jacobs.

However, the Ministry of Education has stated that students belonging to minority religious communities are not required to study this program and can instead refer to the early religion-specific textbooks for Hindus, Christians, Baha’is and Sikhs.

