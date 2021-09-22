Boris Johnson to use UN speech to tell world to ‘grow up’ to fight climate change





The world must grow to fight climate change, Boris Johnson told world leaders on Wednesday as he addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The Prime Minister used the UNGA rally as a test session for the COP26 climate summit to be held in Glasgow in November. He will once again put the fight against global warming at the center of his speech. Mr Johnson will compare humanity to a growing teenager who now needs to get serious in order to reduce the risk of catastrophic climate change. He is expected to say: My friends, humanity’s adolescence is drawing to a close. We are approaching this critical turning point in less than two months where we must show that we are capable of learning, maturing, and finally taking responsibility for the destruction we are causing not only to our planet but to ourselves. It is time for humanity to grow. It’s time for us to heed the warnings of scientists and look at the covid, if you want an example of dark scientists being right and understanding who we are and what we do. COP26 is a turning point for humanity, the Prime Minister will tell leaders, adding: We must limit the rise in temperatures whose appalling effects were visible even this summer to 1.5 degrees. He will announce that 30% of UK development funding will be spent on green projects over the next five years and step up support for climate-friendly exports through UK Export Finance. Mr Johnson describes his priorities as coal, money, cars and trees, phasing out the world’s use of coal by 2040 at the latest, ending the sale of gasoline vehicles by 2035 , spending $ 100 billion a year on climate finance and ending deforestation within the next nine years.

