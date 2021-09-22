ROM vs POR Dream11 Prediction Dream11 ECC T10: Captain Fantasy Tips Romania vs Portugal Play 11s Match 15 Toss Time





Team ROM Predictions vs POR Dream11 Dream11 ECC T10

Romania vs Portugal Dream11 Dream11 ECC T10 Team Prediction – Fantastic Play Tips, Captain, Probable XIs for Today’s ROM vs POR at Cartama Oval: In Game 15 of the Dream11 ECC T10 tournament, Portugal will face the Romania at Cartama Oval on Wednesday. The Dream11 ECC T10 ROM vs POR match will start at 8:30 p.m. IST – on September 22. So far, the tournament has been a struggle for the two teams languishing at the bottom of the table. Romania managed a lone victory in four games, unable to live up to their standards and expectations. On the other hand, Portugal’s stick or bowling haven’t really come together as they haven’t managed to win a single game so far, being at the very bottom of the points table. I Here is the Dream11 ECC T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ROM vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction, ROM vs POR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, Portugal Dream11 Team Player List, Romania Dream11 Team Player List, ROM vs POR Probable XIs Dream11 ECC T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Romania vs Portugal, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10.Also read – MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 34: Captain, Vice-Captain – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Play 11s for today’s T20 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:30 p.m. IST Thursday September 23

TOSS: The Dream11 ECC T10 draw between Portugal and Romania will take place at 8:00 p.m. IST – on September 22. Also Read – NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Cyprus Match 13 & 14: Captain, Vice Captain – Nicosia vs Nicosia Tigers Fighters, Play 11s, Team News for T10 Game of today at Ypsonas Ground at 9:30 p.m. IST Wednesday September 22

Time: 8:30 p.m. IST. Also Read – BB vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantastic Play Tips, Bengal T20 Challenge Semifinal 2: Captain, Vice Captain – Barrackpore Bashers vs Kanchenjunga Warriors, Probable XIs, Team News For The Game Today’s T20 at Eden Gardens at 7:00 p.m. IST Saturday September 22

Location: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

ROM vs POR Team My Dream11

Satwik Nadigotla, Amir Zaib, Taranjeet Singh (C), Sharn Gomes, Imran Khan, Ijaz Hussain, N Shahzad (VC), Sami Ullah, Amandeep Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Junaid Khan.

ROM vs POR XI probable gaming

Romania: Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan (C), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Gohar Manan, Satwik Nadigotla (sem), Sami Ullah, Pavel Florin, Vasu Saini, Dharmendra Manani, Ijaz Hussain and Rajesh Kumar.

Portugal: Najam Shahzad (C), Francoise Stoman (wk), Imran Khan, Sharn Gomes, Amir Zaib, Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Amandeep Singh, Tariq Aziz and Paulo Buccimazza.

ROM vs POR Squads

Romania: Aftab Kayani, Satwik Nadigotla, Ijaz Hussain, Vasu Saini, Rajesh Kumar, Gohar Manan, Taranjeet Singh, Sami Ullah, Ramesh Satheesan, Pavel Florin, Dharmendra Manani, Abdul Shakoor, Sivakumar Periyalwar.

Portugal: Sharn Gomes, Amandeep Singh, Francoise Stoman, Tariq Aziz, Mian Shahid, Anthony Chambers, Paulo Buccimazza, Miguel Stoman, Amir Zaib, Imran Khan, Azhar Andani, Md Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan, Najjam Shahzad.

