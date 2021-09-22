Turkey to become last G20 country to ratify Paris climate agreement





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has said the country’s parliament will ratify the Paris climate change agreement next month. Erdoan made the promise during a speech on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Turkey is said to be the last member of the G20 group of industrialized countries to legislate on the deal. Turkey is one of the largest producers and burners of coal in the world. The country was hit by a wave of flash floods and wildfires this summer that ravaged its southern coast and killed more than 100 people, revealing its unpreparedness for climate change. I would like to announce to the whole world here on behalf of the United Nations General Assembly the decision we have taken following the progress made on the agreement. We plan to submit the Paris climate agreement for approval to our parliament next month, ”Erdoan said. Erdoans promises to ratify the deal ahead of the November UN climate change conference in Glasgow, as his government works to restore relations with the United States and strengthen its international position. US President Joe Biden, who clashed with Erdoan on Turkey’s regional policies and his human rights record, pledged to join the Paris agreement and provide the necessary funding for deal with a global climate crisis. Erdoan, who wields vast presidential powers after constitutional changes approved in a 2018 election, has seen his approval ratings among the Turkish public drop due to his handling of the wildfires and flash floods that have hit the provinces. seaside regions of southern Turkey and the Black Sea coast last month. Turkey, which remains indifferent to any problem, crisis or global call, will also do its part in terms of climate change and environmental protection, ”Erdoan said. Sea glanders have also appeared along the northern coast of the Marmara Sea near Istanbul during the summer months, a phenomenon caused by pollution exacerbated by rising temperatures. The epidemic was widely covered by the country’s media. Turkey is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in 2023, where Erdoan will need the support of millions of new voters among the country’s rapidly growing population. The Turkish coal industry generates more than a third of the electricity needs of its 85 million inhabitants and a third of its greenhouse gases. The sector has experienced a boom in recent years due to large government subsidies and growing energy needs. Most of the coal mined in Turkey is lignite, which is more polluting than other types of coal. Erdoan said it was up to the United States to share the greatest burden of preventing a global environmental disaster. Unlike in the past, this time nobody has the right to say: I am powerful, I do not foot the bill, “he said. Erdoan also called on the international community to show a stronger will to resolve a decade-long crisis in Syria, saying it could not allow the conflict to continue for another 10 years. Turkey has saved the dignity of humanity in Syria, Erdoan said, highlighting his acceptance of nearly 4 million refugees and military intervention in the north of the country to support opposition to President Bashar al-Assad.

