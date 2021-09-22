Taliban’s choice for Kabul University chancellor called for killing “spy journalists”





The Chancellor of the University of Kabul, Mohammad Ashraf Ghairat | Twitter | @mSaleemJaved

Text size: A-A +

New Delhi: The appointment of Mohammad Ashraf Ghairat as the new chancellor of Kabul University by the Taliban on Monday sparked an outcry on social media after some of his old tweets resurfaced.

In one of these tweets, published in June last year, Ghairat called for the murder of journalists.

A spy journalist is more dangerous than a hundred Arbaki (Local Police / Paramilitary). I doubt the faith of those who refrain from killing journalists. Kill the spy journalists. Contain the media, he said in the since deleted tweet.

A tweet from the new Taliban chancellor of Kabul University: A spy journalist is more dangerous than a hundred Arbaki (Local Police / Paramilitary). I doubt the faith of those who refrain from killing journalists. Kill spy journalists. Contain media pic.twitter.com/vaPZ3qRinD

– Sami Mahdi (@Samiullah_mahdi) September 22, 2021

A journalist is 100 times dangerous than a soldier. Those who do not kill journalists are probably apostates.

Taliban appointed new chancellor of Kabul University

– Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) September 22, 2021

Another Twitter user, Nilofer Shah, shared a screenshot of a Facebook post written by Arif Bahrami, who claims to be a classmate of Ghairat.

According to Bahrami, Ghairat was disrespectful to his classmates and professors while studying in the journalism department at Kabul University.

He further noted that the newly appointed Chancellor barely achieved passing marks in very easy subjects.

After his appointment, Ghairat also tweeted that he would cleanse Kabul University of Western and infidel thoughts, vulgarity and moral corruption. The tweet was then deleted.

He says he will cleanse Kabul University of Western and infidel thoughts, vulgarity and moral corruption. And convert the university into a center of religious values ​​(read madrassa). He claims to have a bachelor’s degree in Sharia pic.twitter.com/OzeW9fsC14

– Saleem Javed (@mSaleemJaved) September 21, 2021

Also read: Support for the Taliban in Pakistan now goes beyond the army and the maulvis

“Underqualified for the position”

Ghairat replaced Dr Osman Babory, who was appointed Chancellor in May 2020 and taught pharmacognosy (the study of drugs produced from natural sources) and herbal medicine (the study of the use of naturally occurring extracts as medicines ).

According to the Kabul University website, Babory completed his B.Sc. in Pharmacy and M.Sc. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from Pyatigorsk Pharmaceutical Institute in Russia in 1985. He continued his doctorate. in pharmacognosy at Philipps-University Marburg in Germany in 2019

Ghairats’ credentials, meanwhile, have yet to be disclosed.

Several social media users claimed that Ghairat only graduated with a bachelor’s degree and was underqualified for the post of university chancellor.

Disaster

The Taliban have appointed Ashraf Ghairat as new chancellor of Kabul University, replacing Professor Usman Babory who has two doctorates in Germany and Afghanistan, studied in India and Russia, and has published dozens of scientific articles on herbal medicine and pharmacognosy. pic.twitter.com/cGGSTKVj5w

– Mustafa KAZEMI 47 (@CombatJourno) September 22, 2021

“Please don’t! A doctorate has been withdrawn from the chair at Kabul University, where a bachelor is now appointed. Doctorate congratulates a bachelor’s degree holder as the new chancellor of Kabul University.

Taliban leaders need to think about it. “Pic.twitter.com/8ikwGHozVd

– Dr Ahsan RAJPUT (@DrAhsanRAJPUT) September 22, 2021

Responding to criticism, Ghairat said he was fully qualified for the post.

“For all those who criticize my appointment as chancellor of Kabul University, I ask you to calm down and learn about me and my academic background,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

He also said that he had been a researcher and a knowledge seeker all his life.

For all those who are critical of my appointment as Chancellor of Kabul University, I ask you to calm down and find out about me and my academic background. By the grace of Allah I have spent all my life in university centers and I have been a researcher and know my researcher …

– Mohammad Ashraf Ghairat (@MAshrafGhairat) September 21, 2021

Also read: Who are the Pashtuns? Afghan majority with countless tribes that Imran Khan got it wrong

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India is all the more in need of free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism as it is facing multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/world/talibans-pick-for-kabul-university-chancellor-had-called-for-killing-spy-journalists/737984/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos