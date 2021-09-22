In speech to General Assembly, Erdogan calls for settlement of Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions – world





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called for a solution to the decades-old Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan on the basis of United Nations resolutions. Addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), he said in a high-profile speech to the 193-member assembly: We maintain our position in favor of resolving the lingering problem in Kashmir for 74 years, through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of the relevant United Nations resolutions. President Erdogan has constantly raised the issue of Kashmir during the annual sessions of the UNGA. During the 75th session, the Turkish leader said: “The conflict in Kashmir, which is also the key to stability and peace in South Asia, is still a burning issue. The measures taken following the abolition of the special status of [occupied] Jammu and Kashmir has further complicated the problem. “ Its adherence to the Kashmir cause has sparked strong protests from India, which claims that Jammu and Kashmir is its “internal affair”. Meanwhile, Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, secretary general of the Washington-based advocacy group World Kashmir Awareness Forum, praised President Erdogan’s reference to the Kashmir issue, saying his remarks encouraged the Kashmiri people. President Erdogan’s message, he said, aims to promote dialogue between all parties to the dispute. “This is the only way to achieve genuine and lasting peace in this unstable conflict,” Fai said, adding that the Kashmiri people have suffered too much. “They demand and deserve peace,” he added. More than 100 world leaders are participating in the UNGA debate in person, with a presence in the iconic assembly hall reduced as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the assembly on September 24 (Friday) via video link.

