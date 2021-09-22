Mohammad Hafeez meets his “hero” Prime Minister Imran Khan





Pakistan’s T20 World Cup team take a group photo with Prime Minister Imran Khan (center) after a meeting at PM House, Islamabad on September 22, 2021. Instagram

All-round Pakistani veteran Mohammad Hafeez said on Wednesday it was always “inspiring” to meet his “hero” Prime Minister Imran as the team heads to the T20 World Cup next month.

In a meeting with the T20 World Cup squad, Prime Minister Imran Khan advised the squad to perform well at the upcoming international cricket event.

The national team for the T20 World Cup arrived at the Prime Minister’s house to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the chief boss of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The meeting was held against the backdrop of the recent blow to the PCB after New Zealand and England abruptly canceled tours in Pakistan.

A person can change their destiny with their efforts and hard work, the prime minister said when meeting with the team, along with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, Senator Faisal Javed and Special Assistant the Prime Minister in charge of political communication, Shahbaz. Gill, present.

He said there are two ways, one of which leads to money while the other leads to respect […] and you have to break the money idol, the premier said while advising the team to play for the team and the nation.

He said the entire nation had their eyes on the squad for the T20 World Cup.

Encouraging the team to play well, the PM said Pakistan has no shortage of talent and the whole world is okay with it. When you step into the ground, step in with confidence and the determination to win. “

Recalling his days on the Pakistani cricket team, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the team battled unfavorable conditions and won the 1992 World Cup.

We introduced the attacking technique to cricket, he said.

He advised the team to mentally strengthen themselves and learn to enjoy the game instead of succumbing to the pressure. “Become a strong team and work on taking wickets.”

