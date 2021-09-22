Hours after Turkish Erdogan mentioned Kashmir in the UNGA speech, S Jaishankar said it was important to respect UN Security Council resolutions on Cyprus





We maintain our position in favor of resolving the problem that has persisted in Kashmir for 74 years, through dialogue between the parties, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

File image of Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. News18

New York: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides during which he stressed the need to respect the relevant UN Security Council resolutions regarding the island nation. Tweeting about his meeting with Christodoulides, Jaishankar said on Wednesday: “Working to advance our economic ties. I appreciated his regional perspectives. It is important that the relevant UN Security Council resolutions regarding Cyprus are respected by all.” Jaishankar’s tweet came hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan referred to Kashmir in his address to the United Nations General Assembly. We maintain our position in favor of resolving the 74-year-old problem that has persisted in Kashmir, through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of relevant United Nations resolutions, Erdogan said in his address to the general debate on Tuesday. In the past, Erdogan has also raised the Kashmir issue at the UN, drawing the wrath of India. The long ongoing conflict in Cyprus began in 1974 when Turkey invaded the northern part of the country in response to a military coup on the island backed by the Greek government. India called for a peaceful resolution of the issue in accordance with UN resolutions. Jaishankar, who arrived here Monday to attend the 76th high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly, will also attend the meeting of foreign ministers of the G20 countries which will focus on Afghanistan. On Tuesday, he held several bilateral meetings. During his bilateral meeting with Luigi Di Maio, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs, current president of the G20, he discussed the challenges related to the accessibility of vaccines and the fluidity of travel. I look forward to joining him tomorrow for a discussion on Afghanistan. During his meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Jaishankar acknowledged the steady progress in trade, investment and other exchanges. Our cooperation in multilateral forums continues. During the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, Roberto Alvarez, Jaishankar discussed the deepening of our relations. Looking forward to the upcoming opening of our Embassy. He also met his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong. A wide-ranging conversation about different aspects of our relationship. The new South Korean policy and the Indian Act East policy have strengthened our convergence in the Indo-Pacific. He said he had a warm conversation with Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes. Discussed the best way to approach COVID-19[female[feminine travel-related challenges. Also exchanged views on Afghanistan. After meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis, Jaishankar tweeted, agreed to expand our bilateral contacts. Exchange of views on our respective regions. He described his meeting with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son as productive and said he discussed our multidimensional bilateral cooperation. Exchange of views on regional and common interest. Jaishankar also met Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. A good meeting with a key partner of ASEAN. Discussion of regional developments with FM @Menlu_RI from Indonesia. Shared interests and common perspectives drive our strong cooperation, ”Jaishankar tweeted.

