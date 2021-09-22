ROM vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Play XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update – Dream11 ECC T10





ROM vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of Dream11 ECC T10 match between Romania and Portugal. They will face each other for the first time in this season of the Dream11 ECC T10.

ROM vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 15 Details:

The 15th game of the Dream11 ECC T10 will see Romania face Portugal on September 22 at the Cartama Oval.

This game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on the FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

ROM vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 15 Preview:

This match will see the clash between the two teams of Group B of this season of Dream11 ECC T10.

Romania will face Portugal for the first time in this season’s fifteenth game of the Dream11 ECC T10.

Romania are currently placed at the fourth position in this season’s Dream11 ECC T10 points table while Portugal are currently placed at the bottom of the points table.

Romania have made four appearances in this Dream11 ECC T10 season where they only managed to win one game while Portugal have also made four appearances this season where they only managed to win one game.

ROM vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 15 weather report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 22 ° C on match day with 79% humidity and a wind speed of 10 km / h. There is a 24% chance of precipitation during the match.

ROM vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 15 Launch Report:

The Cartama oval is a hitting-friendly surface and should help hitters once again here. The Pacers could get some help towards the second half of the game while the Spinners got no help from the wicket.

Average score of the 1st round:

The average score of the first rounds at this wicket is 117.

Assessment of the prosecuting teams:

The batting team don’t have good records here. They have a payout percentage of 20 on this track.

ROM vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 15 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

ROM vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 15 Probable XIs:

Romania: Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan, Gohar Manan, Satwik Nadigotla (week), Sami Ullah, Vasu Saini, Ijaz Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Pavel Florin, Dharmendra Manani

Bench: Abdul Shakoor, Aftab Kayani

Portugal: Sharn Gomes, Paulo Buccimazza, Amir Zaib, Najjam Shahzad (c), Imran Khan, Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Francoise Stoman (wk), Miguel Stoman

Bench: Mian Shahid, Tariq Aziz

Top Picks for Dream11 Predictions and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Taranjeet Singh-I is a right-handed batsman and right-handed pitcher from Romania. He has hammered 108 points in this tournament so far.

Amir Zaib is a right-handed batsman and right-arm middle athlete from Portugal. He has crushed 81 races and picked up 6 wickets in this tournament so far.

Najam Shahzad is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium quick pitcher from Portugal. He has had 76 runs and grabbed 5 wickets in this tournament so far.

Imran Khan-II is a right-handed drummer and right-arm middle athlete from Portugal. He has scored 25 points and scalped 6 wickets in this tournament so far.

ROM vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 15 Captain & Vice Captain’s Choice:

Captain Amir Zaib, Taranjeet Singh-I

Vice-Captain Najam Shahzad, Imran Khan-II

Suggestion to play XI No.1 for team ROM vs POR Dream11:

Goalkeeper Françoise Stoman

Drummers Amir Zaib (C), Taranjeet Singh-I, Sharn Gomes

The versatile Vasu Saini, Imran Khan-II, Najam Shahzad (VC), Sami-Ullah

Bowlers Amandeep- Singh, Rajesh Kumar-Jr, Junaid Khan-II

Suggested ROM vs POR Dream11 prediction to play XI # 2 for team ROM vs POR Dream11:

Goalkeeper Satwik Nadigotla, Françoise Stoman

Drummers Sivakumar Periyalwar, Amir Zaib, Taranjeet Singh-I (C)

All-rounders Vasu Saini, Imran Khan-II (Vc), Najam Shahzad

Bowlers Amandeep- Singh, Rajesh Kumar-Jr, Junaid Khan-II

ROM vs POR Dream11 Prediction ROM vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 15 Expert Tips:

Amir Zaib will be a safe captain choice for the little leagues. Satwik Nadigotla and Sivakumar Periyalwar are the pics here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-4-3.

ROM vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Match 15 Likely Winners:

Portugal are expected to win this match.

