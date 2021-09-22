BJP attacks Gandhis after captain’s ‘anti-national’ remarks against Sidhu, Congress tweets photo of Modi-Sharif





Former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s “anti-national” remarks against Punjabi congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu gave ammunition to the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal.

The opposition questioned the Congressional High Command on why Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed Congress leader of the Punjab when he was called “anti-national, dangerous and unstable” by the party leader, Captain Amarinder Singh.

“Captain Amarinder describing Sidhu as a man with close ties to Pakistan was an alarming statement. If Sidhu is a threat to the nation, why the Congressional high command including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, he argues Sidhu in as head of Congress of a border state, “said BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh.

Akali Dal’s senior chief Dr Daljit Cheema asked Captain Amarinder Singh to clarify whether Navjot Singh Sidhu was pro-Pakistan and to explain his relationship with a defense correspondent in Pakistan.

Another Akali Dal leader, Bikram Majithia, has already called for a criminal prosecution against Navjot Singh Sidhu for his silence on Pakistan.

Congress downplays controversy over Sidhu

Captain Amarinder Singh’s remarks against Navjot Singh Sidhu have breathed new life into the Sidhu-Bajwa controversy. Navjot Singh Sidhu sparked controversy when he hugged Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in August 2018. Photos showing him kissing Bajwa have gone viral again.

Meanwhile, Congress not only downplayed the Sidhu-Bajwa controversy, but AICC General Secretary Harish Rawat in a series of tweets tried to justify Navjot Singh Sidhu hugging the Pakistani army chief. .

“A question for the provincial and central leadership of the #BJP. Today, the friendship between Mr. Imran Khan and Navjot Singh Sidhu is a problem because now he is in Congress. But when he was a deputy of the BJP, the BJP the considered his savior in Punjab At that time, Sidhu had a close connection with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“If Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes to Nawaz Sharif’s house, eats biryani and hugs him, then this is the country’s work!” ? Why double standards? The BJP needs to understand this, ”Harish Rawat said in his tweets.

Interestingly, Navjot Singh Sidhu is quiet about the allegations made by Captain Amarinder Singh against him. It is not known if he is looking for an opportunity to express his anger or if he is acting on his behalf.

Former IPS officer Mohammad Mustafa and the husband of former Punjab cabinet minister Razia Sultana also threatened to denounce the captain if he dared to call Sidhu anti-national. Navjot Singh Sidhu himself declined to speak when the media asked him to respond to the captain’s allegations.

