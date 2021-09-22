Pashinyan seeks to meet Erdogan across Georgia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed the press that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is seeking to meet with him to discuss Armenia-Turkey relations.

According to Erdogan, the Armenian Prime Minister communicated the proposal through his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili. The Turkish leader appeared to welcome a meeting to discuss restoring diplomatic relations between neighboring countries at a press conference on September 19.

Yes [Pashinyan] is really sincere on this matter, I will show our sincerity and start diplomacy, noted Erdogan. I hope that positive approaches will prevail, and thus this problem between Azerbaijan and Armenia will end with the opening of corridors.

Although he did not specify, the opening of the corridors presumably refers to the Zangezur Corridor, an Azerbaijani-controlled road that would connect Turkey and Azerbaijan through the Autonomous Republic of Nakhichevan, an enclave of the latter.

Armenian Prime Minister’s press secretary Mane Gevorgyan told Armenpress that although there has been no contact between Armenian and Turkish officials so far, the Armenian government is prepared for such contacts. She did not deny that Pashinyan invited Erdogan to meet.

Gevorgyan denounced Erdogan’s reference to the corridors as contradicting the logic of establishing peace and stability in the region. But there are also options to open up regional communications in a way that emphasizes regional interconnection and can be a real way to overcome hostility step by step, she said. continued.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly called for the establishment of the Zangezur Corridor, claiming that Zangezur (Syunik) is Azerbaijan’s homeland. Announcement of a trilateral ceasefire on November 9 ending the 44-day war provided for the unblocking of regional transport and communication routes, including a road between Nakhichevan and Azerbaijan supervised by border guards Russian. The Armenian leaders have continuously denounced the demands of a corridor passing through Armenia controlled by Azerbaijan.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk Recount journalists that the task force launched to oversee the opening of transport and communication links did not address the issue of corridors during its recent visit to Yerevan. Instead, the working group discusses economic and transport issues in order to create new opportunities for trade expansion.

A trilateral agreement signed on January 11 by Pashinyan, Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin further promised Armenia rail access to Iran via Nakhichevan and to Russia via Azerbaijan. The working group established to implement the declaration suspended its activities in June following Azerbaijani incursions into the internationally recognized borders of Armenia. According to Overchuk, the group resumed operations in August.

Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan anticipates that the unblocking of regional transport and economic links will increase Armenia’s GDP by 30% in two years.

The recent diplomatic shuttle between Pashinyan and Erdogan is the latest incident in an apparent thaw in Armenian-Turkish relations. On August 27, Pashinyan praised Turkey’s positive public signals, noting that Armenia may respond to positive signals with a positive signal. In response, Erdogan told reporters that Turkey may be ready to gradually normalize its relations with Armenia on the basis of respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Before leaving for Tbilisi to meet the Georgian Prime Minister on September 8, Pashinyan reiterated his willingness to launch Armenian and Turkish railways and roads and diplomatic relations. It’s easy to [make declarations] on peace, stability [and] cooperation, which are desirable goals, but their achievement requires reasonable, thoughtful and pragmatic efforts, and the Republic of Armenia stands ready to make such efforts, he said. noted during a council of ministers.

Armenia and Turkey have not had diplomatic relations since 1993, when the latter closed their common border in support of Azerbaijan during the first Artsakh war. The nations moved closer to a rapprochement in 2009 with the Zurich Protocols, which were signed but never ratified after Turkey introduced a new set of preconditions insisting on a resolution to the Artsakh conflict.

Critics warn that Turkey will only pursue normalization on condition that Armenia relinquishes Artsakh to Azerbaijan and abandons its campaign for greater international recognition of the Armenian genocide. Erdogan’s latest statement appears to add the Zangezur Corridor establishment to this list.

CivilNet columnist Benyamin Poghosyan writes that it is more favorable for Armenia to avoid contact with Turkey than to pursue a dialogue that would require concessions contrary to Armenia’s vital interests.

Current Armenian authorities are steeped in messianic notions of establishing lasting peace with Azerbaijan and Turkey, Poghosyan wrote September 20. Without receiving corresponding signals from both adversaries, they do not try to change their strategy, but rather send messages that they are ready to make further concessions, trying to get that peace at all costs.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ishkhan Saghatelyan went further, criticizing the naivety of continuing to restore relations with Turkey. The Armenian government and its leader, driven by self-proclaimed and desperate ideas about unilaterally establishing regional peace, clearly fail to understand that today’s Turkey is guided by undisguised Pan-Turkish aspirations and that its president is obsessed. by the former behavior of The Ottoman Sultans, Saghatelyan, who is also the chairman of the ARF Supreme Council in Armenia, wrote September 20.