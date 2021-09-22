Our marine ancestors – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)

Thu 23 September 2021





Editorial

Like many of his fellow citizens, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo most likely heard the children’s song “Nenek Moyangku” (My ancestors), which is the pride of the brave sailors of today’s archipelago of Indonesia. . Jokowi may even have been inspired by the song to design his 2014 presidential campaign, when he vowed to restore the country’s glorious past by transforming it into a “global maritime fulcrum, a force between oceans. Indian and Pacific ”and by developing a maritime highway to link western and eastern Indonesia. Once elected, however, Jokowi fell short of his campaign promise, at least symbolically, when in 2015 he appointed then-Indonesian army chief of staff Gatot Nurmantyo instead of ‘a naval officer as head of the Indonesian army (TNI). Two years later, Jokowi chose his close confidant, Indonesian Air Force Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto as the new TNI commander, depriving the navy of another chance to lead the TNI and achieve the maritime vision of the president. Indonesia is the largest archipelagic nation in the world with 17,508 islands, of which only 6,000 are inhabited. The schoolchildren learn to sing “Nenek Moyangku” to “make them aware and appreciate the rich marine resources of the country”. protect the considerable treasure. Schoolchildren in the Natuna Islands are supposed to learn the song by heart, but they may not feel its proud spirit after seeing local fishermen frightened by “sea monsters” armed with sophisticated equipment, and who also benefit from the protection of the guards. -cotes in some cases. The country has been besieged by illegal, unregulated and undeclared endemic fishing, with its navy often intercepting foreign vessels poaching in territorial waters. But to protect the country’s vast maritime territory and sovereign rights, the Indonesian navy must significantly improve its capabilities. Unfortunately, most of the national defense budget is allocated to the military. The reform movement has done little to change our mindset on national defense, as evidenced by the fact that the Navy and Air Force are both much smaller than the army, just as they were during the new order. Now that TNI chief Hadi is set to retire soon, the time could not have been better for the president to prove his commitment to achieving his maritime vision by appointing a Navy Admiral as Hadi’s successor. Rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific with the launch of the trilateral AUKUS alliance should prompt Jokowi to hand over TNI command to a Navy officer, a bold move that only former presidents Abdurrahman Wahid and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono have taken. Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa and Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono have been widely cited as candidates for the top military post, the latter having the above because of its longer service. We urge Jokowi to exercise his constitutional prerogative to follow his speech of restoring the nation’s maritime power. “Nenek Moyangku” is not a simple children’s song if it has the power to influence the president, but a true maritime anthem.

