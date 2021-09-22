Lahore court summons Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 6 in Shahbaz Sharif libel case





Shahbaz claims Prime Minister Imran Khan falsely accused him of offering him money to keep quiet about the Panama Papers affair. According to him, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s allegation damaged his reputation. The court orders Shahbaz and Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear in court with their lawyers on October 6.

LAHORE: Another district and session court judge summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to court on Wednesday for a libel action filed by opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif.

Shahbaz said in the petition that Prime Minister Imran Khan “falsely accused him of offering him money to keep his silence on the Panama Papers affair.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s allegation damaged my reputation, Shahbaz argued in the petition.

After hearing the petition, the additional district and session court judge issued a written order, stating that lawyers representing Prime Minister Imran Khan have resumed all pleas challenging the case’s sustainability.

The order further stated that the court had also dismissed all of the various pleadings filed by the plaintiff, Shahbaz.

The court noted that hearings will now be adjourned for shorter periods for a faster conclusion of the case.

He also ordered Shahbaz and Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear in court with their lawyers at the next hearing, which will take place on October 6.

The defamation case

In 2017, Shehbaz Sharif sent a 10 billion rupee defamation notice to PTI chairman Imran Khan.

The notice, which had been filed under Articles 4 and 9 of the Defamation Ordinance 2002, stated that Imran falsely accused Shehbaz of making him a financial offer for his “silence on the Panama case. Papers ”.

The motion indicated that the facts and circumstances giving rise to the filing of this complaint are that since the last week of April 2017, the defendant [Imran Khan] started uttering, disseminating and resorting to the publication, communication and circulation of maliciously false, unfounded and unfounded oral statements and representations against the applicant [Shehbaz].

Further, he stated that Imran claimed that Shehbaz offered to pay a sum of 10,000,000,000 rupees to the defendant in exchange for his withdrawal / withdrawal or his silence on the issue of the Panama case. Papers.

In April 2017, Khan, during a rally at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, alleged that he had been made an offer in the Panama case.

“Just imagine how much money he offered me to shut me up at 10 billion rupees! If he can offer me that much money, just imagine how much he could offer to others. That’s why if we don’t stand by there is no public pressure on this issue, so after two months it will be postponed until the following year, ”Khan said.

In a television interview following the statement, Khan refused to reveal the name of the person who made the offer, but said that person was close to the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/371949-lahore-court-summons-pm-imran-khan-on-october-6-in-shahbaz-sharif-defamation-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos