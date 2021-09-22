Politics
Chinese citizen blanketed Xi Jinping poster house to stop demolition in 2016
Social media got caught up in the mind of a smart citizen in China who saved his home from bulldozing by hanging up posters of the country’s most feared man, Communist Party Supreme Leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visuals of a house completely covered with Xi Jinping posters amused Internet users again, and the photos of it went viral on Wednesday, September 22, originally taken in 2016.
The incident happened five years ago when an allegedly unlicensed building in Shanghai was completely covered in photos of the Chinese president. The building that was to be destroyed was protected as President Xi Jinping’s posters protected it for a while. Days later, photos of police removing posters from the house surfaced on social media, however, there was no update on the prefabricated building.
2016 Photos of wall covered with Xi Jinping posters go viral again
An owner in Shanghai has learned that his house is going to be demolished. His gesture was to post portraits of Xi all over his house. Now, if the house is demolished, Xis’s portrait will also be demolished. pic.twitter.com/kqHulDuqhh
Florian Witulski (@vaitor) September 21, 2021
The images are widely distributed on social networks. While some people said the posters were affixed to the structure in the same way that images of gods were once affixed to property doors to ward off evil spirits, others likened it to history. The historical resemblance of the event was found during the Cultural Revolution. The placement of Xi Jinping’s photograph outside the building was reminiscent of an event during the Cultural Revolution in which individuals covered cultural objects and objects with portraits of former Chinese President Mao Zedong to prevent them. be destroyed by members of the Red Guard.
Some people welcomed the idea and said the citizens’ move was very smart and protected his house from collapse. Another user suggested that for a more permanent solution, he should turn his house into Xi Jinping’s museum. A third wrote sarcastically, Xi, what did you do there?
For a more permanent result, he should convert his house into a museum of thought Xi Jinping
Arun Krishnan (@email_writer) September 22, 2021
Meanwhile, some Indian fans of the Chinese citizen were also spotted, who were quick to say that the concept would be adopted by Indians in no time.
Another compared the concept to that projected by Aamir Khan in his film package.
Image: Twitter
|
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/china/chinese-citizen-covered-house-with-xi-jinping-posters-to-stop-demolition-in-2016.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]