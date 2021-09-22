Chinese citizen blanketed Xi Jinping poster house to stop demolition in 2016

Social media got caught up in the mind of a smart citizen in China who saved his home from bulldozing by hanging up posters of the country’s most feared man, Communist Party Supreme Leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visuals of a house completely covered with Xi Jinping posters amused Internet users again, and the photos of it went viral on Wednesday, September 22, originally taken in 2016.

The incident happened five years ago when an allegedly unlicensed building in Shanghai was completely covered in photos of the Chinese president. The building that was to be destroyed was protected as President Xi Jinping’s posters protected it for a while. Days later, photos of police removing posters from the house surfaced on social media, however, there was no update on the prefabricated building.

2016 Photos of wall covered with Xi Jinping posters go viral again

An owner in Shanghai has learned that his house is going to be demolished. His gesture was to post portraits of Xi all over his house. Now, if the house is demolished, Xis’s portrait will also be demolished. pic.twitter.com/kqHulDuqhh Florian Witulski (@vaitor) September 21, 2021

The images are widely distributed on social networks. While some people said the posters were affixed to the structure in the same way that images of gods were once affixed to property doors to ward off evil spirits, others likened it to history. The historical resemblance of the event was found during the Cultural Revolution. The placement of Xi Jinping’s photograph outside the building was reminiscent of an event during the Cultural Revolution in which individuals covered cultural objects and objects with portraits of former Chinese President Mao Zedong to prevent them. be destroyed by members of the Red Guard.

Some people welcomed the idea and said the citizens’ move was very smart and protected his house from collapse. Another user suggested that for a more permanent solution, he should turn his house into Xi Jinping’s museum. A third wrote sarcastically, Xi, what did you do there?

For a more permanent result, he should convert his house into a museum of thought Xi Jinping Arun Krishnan (@email_writer) September 22, 2021

Meanwhile, some Indian fans of the Chinese citizen were also spotted, who were quick to say that the concept would be adopted by Indians in no time.

Another compared the concept to that projected by Aamir Khan in his film package.

Image: Twitter