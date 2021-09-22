Cost of supporting the Taliban





Imran Khan, once legendary cricket captain and now Pakistani prime minister, couldn’t hide his exasperation as the visiting New Zealand cricket team prepared to start the cricket streak with an ODI in Rawalpindi last week , suddenly announced the withdrawal from the series for security reasons. the reasons. Khan picked up the phone and spoke to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The Pakistani PM assured her of full security measures for the Kiwi team and reportedly said we have one of the most modern intelligence systems in the world in place in Pakistan. Kiwi’s team withdrew from the series, however, and returned home, leaving the Pakistan Cricket Board to fulminate and worry.

Two days later, the England and Wales Cricket Commission (ECB) delivered another shock to Pakistan. The ECB has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board that it is withdrawing from the series which was to be played in mid-October in Pakistan. The England women’s team were to play 2 T20 matches and 3 ODI matches while the English were to play 2 T20 matches.

The ECB apologized profusely to its Pakistani counterpart and cited the well-being of players and staff and growing concern over travel to the region as reasons for the series’ cancellation. An angry Ramiz Raza, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board responded by tweeting This Western bloc unites and called the withdrawal treason. The disappointment in Pakistan is palpable. The prospect of a West Indian team visit to Pakistan in December now seems uncertain. Pakistan must realize that the nation is isolated from the global community because of its full support for the Taliban in general and the Taliban-led government of Afghanistan in particular. The fascinating unity and good-naturedness that bind cricket-playing nations is now showing signs of cracks due to Pakistan’s pro-Taliban policies.

Ramiz Raza has hinted that the Westen Block will unite against Pakistan, an assumption that seems realistic. Pakistan’s isolation is now visible from many corners. Consider this:

Pakistan has asked SAARC to accept a Taliban member to represent the Afghan government at its next foreign ministers conference on September 25. Since the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan is not recognized by most countries, including even China and Russia, SAARC chairman Nepal has refused to accede to Pakistan’s request. leading to the possible dissolution of the SAAC meeting this time. Pakistan has lost its credibility among its immediate neighbors in SAARC, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Pakistan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Consider the Taliban’s approach to cricket which Pakistan plays with distinction: A report suggests that Taliban authorities have ordered not to broadcast IPL cricket matches played in the UAE. The reason for this cricket blackout in Afghanistan is the presence of a female audience and spectators. This amplifies the Taliban’s approach to women in general. No wonder the Afghan government does not have a single member!

Another embarrassment that is likely to plague Pakistan and the Taliban government in Afghanistan is from the United Nations denying the Taliban’s request to address the UNGA this week in New York. The Taliban recently appointed Suhail Shaheen Afghan Ambassador to the UN to replace Gulam Isaczai. But the UN has not yet learned of the appointment until the Credentials Committee clears it. Clearly, Taliban-ruled Afghanistan will miss the opportunity to make it heard on this august international platform.

In addition, during this week, the QUAD nations meet at the White House and one of the agendas to be discussed in detail is global terrorism and the role of Afghanistan, the Taliban and other terrorist groups. encouraged on Pakistani soil. Pakistan’s further isolation in global forums is on the cards.

As Ramiz Raza has said, the Western bloc is uniting and the real majority of the world powers are preparing to take a more focused view on Talibanism.

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Disclaimer

The opinions expressed above are those of the author.

END OF ARTICLE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/talking-straight/cost-of-suppoting-taliban/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos