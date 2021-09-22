Indonesian leader sets priorities for G-20 presidency





NEW YORK (AP) As Indonesia prepares to assume the presidency of the G-20 next year, the leader of the world’s fourth largest country presented his priorities to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

In a pre-recorded statement, Joko Widodo said that inclusion and a sustainable, green economy will be at the top of the list during the 2022 Presidency on the topic of Recover Together, Recover Stronger. He is committed to working for the good of all, including vulnerable groups who must be given priority.

Calling on countries to work together, he called for reorganizing the architecture to mobilize global health security resources, such as funding and vaccines, and establishing a standardized global health protocol for travel. .

Widodo, 60, known as Jokowi, presents himself as a man of the people and campaigned in part on the promise of running a clean government in a country plagued by corruption. His credibility in improving infrastructure and the environment in Southeast Asia’s largest economy helped him win a second term in 2019, although he had to reshuffle his cabinet in December after the arrest of two ministers for corruption. Indonesia’s commitment to climate resilience, low-carbon development and green technologies is firm and clear, he said, but added that developing countries must be included in the transformation of energy and technological processes. He stressed the importance of diversifying the location of production centers. After his re-election, Widodo himself announced that he would relocate the country’s sinking capital of Jakarta located on the island of Java which is home to 57% of the country’s 270 million people in a sparsely populated province of the island of Borneo, known for its rainforests and orangutans. Widodo’s government eagerly courted foreign investors as engines of economic growth in Indonesia, where nearly half of the population is under 30. Global economic recovery can only be achieved if the pandemic is under control and countries join hands to help each other, he said. Indonesia, along with other developing countries, embraces quality investments. An employment law implemented last year aimed to improve bureaucratic efficiency in attracting this foreign investment. It was met with mass protests sparked by concerns over weakening labor and environmental protections. Widodo has taken extra heat on the environment. Last week, an Indonesian court ordered him and other government officials to improve air quality in Jakarta, saying they had neglected citizens’ right to clean air. Widodo said Indonesia reduced its forest fires by 82% in 2020, compared to the previous year. Deforestation rates have also fallen to their lowest level in 20 years, he said. Indonesia is aware of our strategic place on climate change. Thus, we will continue to work hard to fulfill our commitments, he said, later adding that the country believes in burden sharing, not burden shifting. While climate change and the economy were an important part of the president’s speech, he also highlighted issues of terrorism, conflict and war. Concerns about the marginalization of women and violence in Afghanistan, the elusive independence of Palestine and the political crisis in Myanmar must be our common agenda, he said. On the latter point, he reiterated the call from the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to the Myanmar military to endorse the five-point consensus agreed in Jakarta. This consensus established following the February military coup in Myanmar included the start of a dialogue facilitated by an ASEAN special envoy. ___ Karmini reported from Jakarta. ___ Follow Sen on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mallikavsen.

