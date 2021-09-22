Bush to headline fundraising for Cheney after Trump backs enemy





NEW YORK (AP) Former President George W. Bush to lead a fundraiser next month for Donald Trump’s top critic Liz Cheney, turning his run for re-election into a sort of proxy war between the ex-presidents who represent two competing factions of the Republican Party.

Bush will be the featured guest at an Oct. 18 event in Dallas to support Wyoming’s congressional re-election campaign, according to a person familiar with the plans who has not been authorized to discuss the fundraiser. by name and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Cheney, a daughter of two-term Bush Vice President Dick Cheney, was the most prominent Republican in the House to vote to impeach Trump for instigating the storming of the Capitol on Jan.6. She has since become one of his most vocal antagonists, and Trump has vowed revenge.

Bush’s involvement puts the two former Republican presidents directly at odds and underscores the deep tension that remains within the party between Trumpism and the establishment wing of the GOP.

Earlier this month, Trump announced his support for Cheney’s challenger Harriet Hageman, a Wyoming lawyer who is seeking to oust the three-term MP.

Bush aides and the Cheneys campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday on the importance of fundraising and any future campaign plans on behalf of members of Congress.

While Bush has generally kept a low profile since leaving office in 2009, he delivered a sharp speech on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in which he warned of the growing internal division of the country and a violence that gathers inside.

There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home, he said during his opening speech at the National Memorial to the Victims of Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pa. But in their contempt for pluralism, in their contempt for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are the children of the same filthy spirit. And it is our permanent duty to confront them.

The warning came eight months after the violent insurgency on the United States Capitol by Trump supporters trying to overturn Democrat Joe Bidens’ victory in the 2020 election. It marked some of Bush’s harshest criticisms of this attack and appeared to be an implicit critique of Trump’s policies.

Trump, a longtime critic of Bush who opposed the country’s wars in the Middle East, responded to the speech by criticizing Bush for suggesting that right-wing terrorists are a bigger problem than those in foreign countries who hate America, and flocking to our country right now.

He shouldn’t be lecturing us about anything, he said in a statement. The World Trade Center fell during its shift. Bush ran a failed and uninspiring presidency. He shouldn’t lecture anyone!

Cheney was ousted from her leadership position as House Republican No.3 for taking on Trump, but released huge fundraising figures nonetheless, with two consecutive record quarters, according to financial reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

This includes $ 1.88 million from April to June and $ 1.54 million in the first three months of 2021, according to reports.

Trump has endorsed several other Republicans challenging GOP incumbents who voted to impeach him. This includes Kelly Tshibaka, who is running against Senator Lisa Murkowski in Alaska; Michigan State Representative Steve Carra, who attempts to overthrow longtime Representative Fred Upton; and Joe Kent, who challenges Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in Washington.

Republican Representative Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio announced last week that he would retire instead of running for re-election next year against a Trump-backed opponent.

