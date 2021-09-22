Turkish-American groups have paid politicians $ 2.2 million since 2007

I ran into a Turkish American website for the Ten Thousand Turks Campaign.

The website includes the combined information of five separate Turkish-American Political Action Committees (PACs): 1) Turkish Coalition United States Political Action Committee (PAC TC-USA); 2) Turkish Coalition Political Action Committee in California (TC-CAL PAC); 3) Political Action Committee of the National Coalition of Turkish American Lawyers (NC-TAL PAC); 4) Political Action Committee of the National Coalition of Turkish American Women (NC-TAW PAC); 5) Turkish-American Political Action Committee (TURKISH PAC-TX).

The website states that the Ten Thousand Turks Campaign was launched on April 29, 2010. It aims to reach over 10,000 Turkish Americans and Friends of Turkey willing to take a stand in support of candidates who understand the value of the United States. United positive. Turkish relations. This PAC coalition has embraced the impossible task of fostering positive relations between the United States and Turkey. The leader of Turkey, Pres. Recep Tayyip Erdogan has done a great job in undermining US-Turkish relations as well as Turkey’s relations with many other countries. I suggest that instead of wasting their hard-earned money, Turkish-Americans get rid of Erdogan, which will immediately improve US-Turkish relations.

The group’s website claims that the five Turkish PACs combined raised a total of $ 2,152,849 from 2007 to 2020 for US political candidates. Interestingly, the amount of contributions they received fell from a high of $ 510,765 in 2015-16 to a low of $ 202,640 in 2019-20. This may indicate that Turkish-Americans do not have as much hope for improving US-Turkish relations by contributing to political campaigns. The website does not explain how the group was able to raise funds from 2007 to 2009 before it was formed in 2010.

The Turkish website also provides the amount of money raised by each of the five PACs during the 2019-2020 election cycle: TC-USA PAC ($ 57,500); TC-TAW PAC ($ 37,750); TC-CAL PAC ($ 44,490); TC-MIDWEST PAC ($ 35,800); and TURC PAC-TX ($ 27,000). Some groups have changed names over the years.

Here is additional information about each of the five groups:

1) TC-USA PAC: This group fundraiser has grown from $ 231,950 in 2009-2010 to $ 57,500 in 2019-2020. Its headquarters are in Washington, DCG Lincoln McCurdy is its treasurer. Louette Ragusa is the custodian of the files.

2) TC-CAL PAC: This group fundraiser has grown from $ 64,400 in 2015-2016 to $ 44,490 in 2019-2020. It is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Maria Cakiraga is the treasurer. Yelda Bartlett is the representative for Northern California.

3) NC-TAL PAC: No fundraising information is available on its own website. Its headquarters are in Washington, DC. The officers and executive committee members of PAC are: Doreen Edelman, President; Robert Levent Herguner, treasurer; Aylin Acikalin; Zeliha Arslan; Yelda Bartlett; and Laws of Lawrence Cenk.

4) NC-TAW PAC: No fundraising information is available on its website. It is headquartered in Washington, DC Tuba Firincioglu is the treasurer and Louette Ragusa is the custodian of records. Ragusa occupies the same position with the TC-USA PAC. The website claims that there are 11 Turkish elected officials in municipal and local governments nationwide and none at state or federal level.

5) Turkish PAC-TX: No fundraising information is available on their website and no executives are named. The group is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The tenthousandturks.org The website provides the following additional details: During the 2019-2020 electoral cycle, PACs contributed to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the Republican National Congressional Committee (NRCC), the Black Congress of the PAC Caucus ( CBC PAC) and Bold PAC (Congressional PAC Hispanic).

PACs also contributed to three US Senators, 61 US House of Representatives candidates, and 10 national or local election candidates. The winning percentage was 100% for the Senate, 98% for the House, and 50% for state and local offices. In addition, PACs helped rally support for the 11 Turkish American candidates for public office in 2020, the highest number ever on record, and the three Turkish American spouses for a total of 14 candidates.

The notable successes of PACs during the 2019-2020 electoral cycle were as follows:

(1) The return of Cong. Pete Sessions, the former Turkish caucus co-chair, in winning the 17th congressional district of Texas after his loss in 2018 while representing the 32nd district;

(2) The election of Farrah Khan, a popular friend of the American Turks in Southern California, as mayor of Irvine, California;

(3) The election of Turkish American Aycha Sawa as city comptroller of Milwaukee, Wisconsin;

(4) The re-election of Turkish American Tayfun Selen as Freeholder of the Morris County Board of Chosen Freeholders in New Jersey;

(5) The re-election of Ben Bartlett, wife of Turkish-American Yelda Bartlett, as a member of the city council of Berkeley, California; and

(6) The election of Leah Ersoylu, wife of Turkish American Sarp Ersoylu, as administrator of the Newport Mesa Unified School District in Orange County, California.

Of course, Turkish Americans have the right to contribute to political campaigns in the United States like any other American. The only problem is that they are using their political approach to spread lies about the Armenian Genocide. Their political fundraising site is full of misinformation about the genocide committed by Ottoman Turkey against the Armenians. This is something Armenian-Americans must counter with their own Million Armenian campaign.