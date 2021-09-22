Australia plays dangerous game with nuclear submarine deal

The Australian government’s decision to withdraw from his contract with France to deliver submarines was not entirely without justification, but their agreement with the US and UK to purchase nuclear submarine technology has dangerous ramifications for the public and our neighboring countries. .

Under the AUKUS security partnership, Australia will build eight nuclear-powered submarines with American and British technology. This is the place of the 2016 agreement on conventional submarines concluded with the French naval group. This deal was valued at around A $ 50 billion, when the contract was canceled it had risen to $ 90 billion.

“Going full steam ahead with the current project of the future submarine defies logic”, argued Maria Rost Rublée, associate professor of politics and international relations at Monash University, in a blog post 2018. Three years later, his opinions are defended. Rublee has worked in nuclear science and nuclear diplomacy, including nuclear submarines, since 1997.

“On the one hand, we knew there were problems with the French contract on the submarines – cost slumps, a lot of problems between the French and the Australians to get the job done. Many experts said it needed to be rethought. When the deal started a lot of people said it was a mistake… so it wasn’t good to start, ”she said.

The way Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison handled the AUKUS revelation and the cancellation of the French deal was a major diplomatic mistake. This will likely jeopardize Australia’s free trade agreement with the European Union. More than that, it has blinded Australia’s neighboring nations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob expressed concern that the nuclear submarine project could exacerbate military tensions in Asia.

“This will prompt other powers to take more aggressive measures in this region, especially in the South China Sea,” Yaakob said.

Indonesian Prime Minister Joko Widodo canceled a scheduled meeting with Scott Morrison. A spokesperson for the Indonesian Foreign Ministry noted that the nation was “deeply concerned about the continuation of the arms race and the projection of power in the region”.

Within 24 hours, the Australian Prime Minister managed to alienate and infuriate France (which withdrew its ambassador) and its main trading partners, China and Indonesia.

There are many unanswered questions in this new trilateral agreement that exacerbate the fears of the Australian public and our neighboring countries. While nuclear powered submarines are not weapons, will Australia be allowed to enrich uranium on Australian soil, thus enabling the production of nuclear weapons? It would be a kick in the teeth for Australia’s signing of the nuclear deal treats of non-PROLIFERATION (NPT). What will the cost of this new agreement be after the costs of training and infrastructure are taken into account? And how much security is Australia really investing in, since eight submarines are not enough to achieve what is known as a denial of the sea – efforts to deny an enemy’s ability to use the sea, without trying to gain control of the sea for its own use?

Australia has apparently created huge economic and diplomatic divisions globally, while not revealing any specific details of its deal to the Australian public. The Australians do not know where the submarine port will be located, or what the contingency plans are in case something goes wrong. We do not know who will operate or maintain these submarines, because nuclear technology is an entirely different skill set than operating and maintaining conventional submarines.

“We’re not going to be able to build these things. We don’t have a nuclear industry. [the Australian government] care, they should buy them, not build them. Eight submarines give us very little … you can keep people out of your waters. You need at least 24 for sea refusal. This basically allows you to create enough uncertainty that an opponent will not want to enter your water, ”Rublee said.

In 2003, the Australian Navy declared that the country is a maritime nation and that the ability to use the sea is essential to the protection of national interests. The threats Australia faces must manifest, above or below the ocean. Therefore, military defenses should focus on protecting the Australian sea area.

Beyond the fleet size gaps and the lack of clarity as to whether Australia will buy or build the submarines, or whether Australia will also allow British and US armed submarines to dock in Australia, the question of nuclear waste arises and how Australia can justify this form of fuel in the age of awareness of climate change.

“There is no doubt that nuclear waste lasts a very long time in the environment, up to 100,000 years or more, and has measurable adverse effects on human health and the environment,” Rublee said.

According to Rublee, the majority of US and UK nuclear warheads carried by submarines weigh 100 kilotons. They are four to six times more powerful than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. China’s nuclear warheads carried by their submarines are estimated to weigh 1 megatonne, which is 40 to 60 times more powerful than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

What Australia’s AUKUS deal entails is less clear than the ocean floor. The implications of uranium enrichment in Australia, aggravating China’s fury in an already worsening relationship with Beijing and alienating the entire European Union as our major trading partner has already cut much of it of our export market are all disastrous. There are a lot of questions that Scott Morrison has to answer, not to France, but to the Australian public. After all, well beyond his tenure as Prime Minister, there could be hundreds of thousands of years of nuclear damage that generations of Australian citizens will face as a result of his impulsive deal.

Cat Woods is an Australia-based freelance writer. She writes on art, culture and travel for international publications, and writes regularly on music for American and Australian publications. When not writing, Cat teaches yoga, Pilates and the barre, listens to podcasts, watches anything captioned, and walks her two very intelligent and very bossy dogs around her house by the beach. in the inner south of Melbourne.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.