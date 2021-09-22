Vaccine raw material supply chains must remain open to increase production: PM Modi | Latest India News

Raw material supply chains for the Covid-19 vaccine must remain open so that India can increase production and resume vaccine supply to other countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday at a Covid-19 virtual summit.

At the same time, international travel should become easier thanks to the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates so that the world can cope with the economic impacts of the pandemic, Modi said during his summit speech convened by US President Joe. Biden.

In his remarks at the opening of the summit convened on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Biden announced the donation of an additional 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to low- and middle-income countries, bringing the total US pledges to over 1.1 billion doses.

Modi noted that the pandemic has caused unprecedented disruption and is not over yet. The Bidens initiative is timely and welcome because much of the world has yet to be vaccinated, he said.

As new Indian vaccines are developed, we are also increasing the production capacity of existing vaccines. As our production increases, we will also be able to resume supplying vaccines for others. For that to happen, raw material supply chains must remain open, he said.

India is working with Quad Security Dialogue or Quad partners to leverage the country’s manufacturing strengths to produce vaccines for the Indo-Pacific region. India and South Africa have proposed a waiver of the WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) for Covid-19 vaccines, diagnostics and drugs to intensify the fighting the pandemic, Modi said.

We must also focus on tackling the economic effects of the pandemic. To this end, international travel should be made easier, through mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, he said.

Modi recalled India’s role in helping other countries fight the pandemic by producing cost-effective diagnostic kits, drugs, medical devices and PPE kits, and sharing drugs and medical supplies with more than 150 countries. Earlier this year, we shared our vaccine production with 95 other countries and with United Nations peacekeepers. And like a family, the world was on India’s side as well when we were going through a second wave, he said.

India is now running the world’s largest vaccination campaign and has vaccinated 25 million people in a single day. Over 200 million Indians have been fully vaccinated and India is willing to freely share its CoWIN digital platform and other digital solutions as open source software, he said.

Biden also highlighted the U.S. partnership with Quad members India, Japan and Australia to help produce one billion doses of vaccine in India to increase global supplies by the end of 2022. .

The United States is buying another half a billion doses of Pfizer to donate to low- and middle-income countries around the world, he said. That’s another half a billion doses that will all be shipped around the same time next year. And that brings our total commitment of donated vaccines to over 1.1 billion vaccines.

He added, In other words, for every injection we have given so far in America, we have now committed to doing three injections to the rest of the world.

Biden also announced the launch of the EU-US vaccine partnership to expand global vaccinations, and said the US will provide an additional $ 370 million to support vaccine administration and delivery around the world. More than $ 380 million will be provided to GAVI to facilitate the distribution of vaccines to areas that need it most, he added.

The summit, Biden said, focused on supercharging efforts in three key areas to immunize the world by dramatically increasing vaccine production, donations and dose delivery, addressing the oxygen crisis in hospitals around the world and making other treatments more accessible, and rebuilding better so that the global health security infrastructure becomes more resilient.

He said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would convene a meeting of foreign ministers later this year to check on collective progress, and proposed a second virtual Covid summit in the first quarter of 2022 to keep efforts fully aligned.