Pakistan: Pakistan among 10 countries with declining internet freedom: report





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is among the top 10 countries in the world where internet freedom is on the decline, an international freedom advocacy group has said. A Washington-based Freedom House report titled “Freedom on the Net 2021: The Global Drive to Control Big Tech,” raised concerns about the country’s proposed rules that could further undermine cyber freedom, the newspaper reported. Dawn. “The rules proposed by Pakistan have raised alarms about their impact on end-to-end encryption. The project requires social media companies and service providers with more than 500,000 users to transmit personal data in a decrypted and readable format at the request of the Federal Investigation Agency. , indicates the report. In some cases, such data localization requirements have been introduced in the context of content regulation, he added. Pakistan’s proposal to remove and block illegal online content rules, the latest version of which was released in November 2020, outlines requirements for social media companies to establish one or more data servers in the country. “, added the report. The Freedom House said global internet freedom has declined for the 11th consecutive year with the biggest deteriorations documented in Myanmar, Belarus and Uganda. In April, a similar report noted a dramatic drop in internet freedom in Pakistan in 2020. The report said the government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan had increased blocking of political, social and cultural websites. The report – “Pakistani Media Annual Legal Review 2020” – was launched by the Institute for Research, Advocacy and Development (IRADA), Dawn reported. The report indicated that Pakistan was experiencing major setbacks in the enforcement of digital rights, freedom of expression and the right to information – especially in online spaces – due to a regression in the fields. Internet policies and regulations.

