Boris Johnson will tell the UN that Cop26 must be a turning point for humanity | The United Nations

Cop26 must be a turning point for humanity in just 40 days, urged Boris Johnson in a call to arms to other world leaders ahead of the climate summit in Glasgow.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday evening, Johnson was to warn that it is time for humanity to grow up.

It’s time for us to heed the warnings of scientists and look at Covid, if you want an example of dark scientists being right and understanding who we are and what we do.

The world, this precious blue sphere with its eggshell crust and bit of atmosphere is not an indestructible toy, a bouncy plastic romper that we can throw ourselves against to our hearts content, he added. .

Johnson claimed that Muppets character Kermit the Frog was wrong when he sang: It’s not easy being green. He also offered a long explanation of the Greek word deinos.

Sophocles is often quoted as saying that there are many terrifying things in the world, but none are more terrifying than man, he said. But what Sophocles actually said was that man is deinos and that means not only scary but awesome and he was right.

We’re awesome in our power to make a difference and awesome in our power to save ourselves, and in the next 40 days we have to choose what kind of awesome we’re going to be.

He highlighted technological developments that have made green energy cheaper and more accessible, and warned that unless urgent action is taken, we will have made this beautiful planet effectively uninhabitable not only for us but for many other species.

The speech was due to be delivered at 9 p.m. New York time, shortly before Johnson was preparing to leave the United States after a three-day visit.

The PM was bolstered by progress on climate during the trip, including President Bidens’ pledge to double climate finance to $ 11.2 billion and China’s pledge to stop funding for power plants coal-fired power plants abroad.

Weeks before the summit, the UK is urging more countries to come up with climate finance, to help meet the $ 100 billion target set over a decade ago.

Cop26 President Alok Sharma also traveled to New York to hold bilateral meetings with a range of countries, urging them to come up with both money and more ambitious climate reduction targets in the countries. next weeks.

Biden has confirmed he will attend the summit in person, but it’s unclear whether President Xi Jinping will.

On his way to the United States, the PM hinted that he thought there was only a six in ten chance that the $ 100 billion target would be reached, but the odds appear to have diminished considerably afterwards. the American announcement.

Johnson said it was essential that the Cop26 outcome remain within reach of the goal of limiting global warming to less than 1.5 degrees.

It is not a question of stopping the rise in temperatures, it is unfortunately too late for that, but of slowing down this growth to 1.5 degrees. And that means we must collectively commit to achieving net zero carbon neutrality by mid-century. And it will be an amazing time if we can do it, he said.

At the start of his visit to the United States, Johnson admitted that he has changed his mind about the climate crisis in recent years as facts change and people change their minds.

He told reporters he leaned deeply into science when he was mayor of London.

As recently as 2015, Johnson asserted that world leaders were motivated by a primitive fear that the current hot weather was somehow caused by humanity; and this fear as far as I understand the science is also baseless.

He also wrote an article in 2013 suggesting that the government should consider preparing for a mini ice age caused by solar activity, building on a discredited theory by climate denier Piers Corbyn, brother of the former leader. Labor.