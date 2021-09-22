Politics
Will Xi Jinping take a politically uncomfortable position to resolve the Evergrande crisis?
Chinese real estate giant Evergrande’s debt problems have rocked stock markets around the world in recent days. The company, which owes more than $ 300 billion in debt, is due to pay interest on key bonds over the next few days. On Wednesday there was some relief for the battered markets. Reports indicate that a key branch of the Evergrande group, the Hengda real estate group, is making a coupon payment on an onshore bond on Thursday. However, on Thursday, an interest payment of $ 83.5 million on a 5-year US dollar-denominated bond is also due. The default in this case will likely have ripple effects on the Chinese economy and global markets.
The current Evergrande crisis dates back to Chinese policy changes following the GFC in 2008. In response to the global economic downturn at the time, the Chinese government turned to investment as an engine of growth, launching a $ 586 billion stimulus package. Expansion on the supply side fueled growth, as companies fed off readily available debt. For example, China’s debt-to-GDP ratio has risen sharply, from just under 140% in 2008 to almost 260% in 2019. While it seemed to peak in 2019, there is had a sharp increase following the stimulus package announced in May 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The real estate sector had been particularly notorious in this regard. Over the years, the expansion of credit has been closely linked to real estate speculation. This made housing expensive for ordinary Chinese, but it also fueled economic growth. For example, estimates indicate that the Chinese real estate sector represents between 20 and 25% of the country’s GDP. At the same time, real estate also accounts for a significant portion of Chinese household savings. These factors have, over the years, made reforming the real estate sector particularly difficult for Chinese regulators.
However, the tide apparently started to turn in late 2016. It was at this point that Xi Jinping first spoke about houses for living rather than speculating. This is a mantra he reiterated at the 19th Party Congress. This was followed by a movement to label financial risk management as one of the three critical battles the Party has to face. Leaders made it clear that if growth mattered, market order and discipline needed to be restored. This was not only essential for dealing with risks, but also for channeling capital to benefit the real economy. These measures also indicated a greater willingness to deal with the moral hazard that underlies the Chinese financial system, namely the Chinese government’s implicit guarantee against insolvency in order to contain the problems of financial and social stability. and politics.
While it appeared that the pandemic had led executives to ease the deleveraging campaign, the bankruptcy of Baoshang Bank and the restructuring of giants like Anbang, HNA Group and China Huarong Asset Management suggested otherwise. In August 2020, the government defined new “red lines” for real estate developers, limiting their ability to mobilize credit. These consisted of strict limits on a company’s debt-to-equity ratio, debt-to-equity ratio, and cash-to-short-term debt ratio. If developers did not respect these red lines, it would restrict their access to loans. A leaked letter of support from Evergrande to the Guangdong provincial government in September 2020 highlighted how difficult the situation has become for the real estate giant.
However, Evergrande was not the only one dealing with this stress. A January 2021 UBS rating explains that at the start of this year, S&P estimated that only 6.3% of their rated developers in China could fully comply with the three red lines. This indicated an industry-wide weakness. This was evident in the warning from China’s main banking regulator, Guo Shuqing, of “bubbles” in the sector in March, as in data on defaults in the first half of 2021, with the real estate sector leading the pack, and data on declining new home sales.
It is in this context that the Evergrande case must be examined. In other words, the crisis is in part the creation of Chinese government policies to tackle deep-rooted systemic issues. However, this will lead to systemic instabilities, especially when it comes to an entity as large as Evergrande. The group has more than 1,300 projects in more than 280 cities across China; it employs more than 200,000 people and generates more than 3.8 million jobs each year. Its total liabilities are estimated at 1.97 trillion yuan, which is about 2% of China’s GDP. In addition, more than 128 banks and 121 non-banking institutions would be exposed to Evergrande’s liabilities.
In view of the above, a collapse will have a systemic impact. Already, there is evidence of deep pain, with employees, contractors and owners struggling for payments. A complete collapse will also hurt heavily exposed banks. Despite this, a comparison between Evergrande and the Lehman crisis is misplaced. This is for three reasons.
First, first of all, the large landholdings of Evergrande are a source of strength. These can be harnessed to potentially inject cash flow.
Second, the Chinese government enjoys enormous control over the country’s banking system. The biggest challenge in the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers collapse has been the breakdown of systemic trust and the ways in which risk is assessed. The challenge for lenders was the lack of collateral for the health of other institutions. In China, by contrast, the impending government presence in the banking system means that the threat of a 2008-like credit crunch is low probability.
Finally, as mentioned above, the Evergrande crisis is the product of changes in government policies to deal with leverage risks. Chinese regulators have ample opportunity to respond to Evergrande’s cash flow problems and to intervene in the markets by injecting liquidity. Of course, the challenge is that it will be politically uncomfortable, especially when Xi Jinping has put forward a “common prosperity” program, and it will also have a negative impact on the willingness to tackle the moral hazard behind it. the system.
The author is Fellow-China Studies at Takshashila Institution
