Donald Trump sues his niece-turned-enemy and the New York Times for $ 100 million over tax investigation





Donald Trump; Marie trump

D Dipasupil / Getty Images; Peter Serling / Mary L. Trump Twitter From left to right: Donald and Mary Trump

Former President Donald Trump is suing his niece, Mary Trump, the New York Times and three of the newspaper’s reporters as he claims an award-winning 2018 investigation into his tax transactions was the result of an “insidious conspiracy”, according to court documents.

Trump’s lawsuit, reviewed by PEOPLE, asks for “an amount to be determined at trial, but not less than $ 100 million.”

The Times, in response, called Trump’s complaint “an attempt to silence independent news agencies and we plan to vigorously defend against it.”

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Dutchess County, New York, responds to a 2018 Times article about the Trump family’s wealth and their alleged efforts to avoid paying taxes. The story cites documents provided by Mary Trump, who was revealed to be the source of the leak in her 2020 book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

At the time, Trump’s lawyer said that “the allegations of fraud and tax evasion are 100% false.”

The Times reporters named in Trump’s retrial are Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russell Buettner, who co-authored the bomb investigation report, titled “Trump Engaged in Suspicious Tax Schemes While he was reaping his father’s riches “.

Their work won a Pulitzer Prize for “Distinguished Example of Explanatory Reporting” in 2019.

But Trump’s trial presents this report differently.

“The defendants engaged in an insidious conspiracy to obtain confidential and highly sensitive documents which they exploited for their own benefit and used as a means of falsely legitimizing their publicized works”, alleges the complaint. “The actions of the defendants were motivated by a personal vendetta and their desire to gain fame, notoriety, praise and financial windfall and were more aimed at advancing their political agenda.”

Special report in the October 7, 2018 edition of the New York Times investigates suspicious tax schemes used by Donald Trump

Robert Alexander / Getty Images

The lawsuit cites a 2001 settlement regarding the estate of family patriarch Fred Trump Sr., in which all parties, including Mary, agreed to its terms of confidentiality and non-disclosure.

The former president, 75, says the 2001 regulation “clearly states” that those involved in the deal “will not disclose any of the terms of the deal. [the Settlement Agreement], and furthermore, will not publish or cause to be published, directly or indirectly, any newspaper, memoir, letter, story, photograph, interview, article, essay, story or description or representation of any kind.

Confidentiality has already been challenged.

In response to a separate lawsuit by Trump’s brother Robert Trump last year that sought to block his niece’s revealer by citing the 2001 agreement, Mary’s attorney defended Too Much’s content and Never Enough in a press release.

“President Trump and his siblings are seeking to suppress a book that will deal with issues of the highest public importance,” said attorney Theodore Boutros Jr., who represented Mary Trump. “They are pursuing this illegal prior restriction because they do not want the American people to know the truth,” Boutros continued. “The courts will not tolerate this brazen effort to stifle speech in violation of the First Amendment.”

A judge agreed, ruling in July 2020 that the confidentiality provision of the 2001 settlement agreement was too loosely defined and likely tied to specific financial details; and that it couldn’t apply to Mary’s decision, all these years later, to talk about the president.

His book is out soon.

Marie trump

MSNBC Mary Trump

The retrial says Times reporters have embarked on a “massive crusade to obtain Donald J. Trump’s confidential tax records, relentlessly searched for his niece, Mary L. Trump, and convinced her to bring out the files from his attorney’s office and return them to the Times. “

In response to the lawsuit, The Times issued a statement Tuesday: “The Times’ coverage of Donald Trump’s taxes helped educate the public through meticulous reporting on a matter of major public interest. This lawsuit is an attempt to silence independent news agencies and we plan to vigorously defend against it. “

Susanne Craig, one of the reporters named, reacted to the allegations of nastiness on Twitter, writing: “I knocked on Mary Trump’s door. She opened it. I think they call it journalism.”

Trump’s lawyer told PEOPLE that “this trial is by no means an effort to limit free speech or silence the media.”

“It is rather overzealous journalists who have clearly exceeded the limits of journalistic integrity by committing criminal acts in pursuit of a story,” said his lawyer in a statement.

Donald trump

D Deleted / Getty Images President Donald Trump

Mary, who has sued loved ones over her own allegations about family money, also made a statement to NBC News, saying of her uncle: “I think he’s a loser, and he’s going to throw it all away. against the wall he can. It’s desperation. “

“The walls close and he throws everything against the wall he thinks he’s sticking,” said Mary. “As always with Donald, he’s going to try to change the subject.”

Mary’s lawyer also targeted her uncle in a statement: “There are so many issues with Donald Trump’s latest move that it’s hard to know where to start. On the one hand, her brother Robert, presumably backed by Donald himself, has already lost these.On top of that, this lawsuit is clearly intended as a diversion from the very compelling fraud case that we filed on behalf of Mary Trump against Donald and his siblings. “

During the 2016 campaign, which Trump won, he committed to the decades-long tradition of presidential candidates making tax returns public. However, the documents were never released by Trump, who repeatedly insisted he would do so once an ongoing audit was completed.

