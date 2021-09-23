Top 10 Global News: Indian Prime Minister Modi En route to United States, Fake Covid Certificates on the rise, and more, World News





The majority of Europeans believe that a new cold war is underway between the United States and its main rivals, China and Russia. Some Europeans also see their own country as a participant. A study by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) revealed this. He has conducted polls in 12 countries. More and more Europeans think that the EU leadership in Brussels is also a party. In other UNGA news, hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a close ally of Pakistan, raised the Kashmir issue in his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the India called for compliance with UN Security Council resolutions on Cyprus. Meanwhile, a video circulated on social media showing Taliban fighters removing a Pakistani flag that was attached to a truck carrying aid material in Afghanistan. Click on the titles to find out more Prime Minister’s flight to US skips stopover in Frankfurt, courtesy of forward aircraft The Prime Minister’s plane, Air India One, will not have to stop at Frankfurt, as it has in the past due to the advanced aircraft. The Indian leader reaches the United States for the Quad Summit in Washington and the United Nations General Assembly address in New York. Trump promoted fake news and motivated rioters on Capitol Hill: reports New book and multiple news articles claim former US President Donald Trump promoted the Capitol Riot and manipulated ‘voter fraud’ misinformation to ensure he doesn’t come across as a ‘loser’ in the 2020 US election. Brazilian Minister of Health tests positive for COVID-19 at UNGA Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York with President Jair Bolsonaro, according to an official statement. “Do not get vaccinated”: the US agency offers an enigmatic advertisement to stimulate vaccination An unconventional but cryptic advertisement caught the attention of thousands of people who flocked to Bank of America Stadium in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, to watch a soccer game. “The seat is ours and will remain so”: France denies the information on the cession of the seat of the UNSC to the EU Denying several reports, France has denied rumors that the country has ceded its seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to the European Union (EU). US has entered a new cold war with Chinese and Russian rivals, most Europeans say A study by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) made the revelation after conducting a poll in 12 member states. However, more Europeans believe that the EU leadership in Brussels was also a party. Hours after Erdogan raises Kashmir issue, India combs Cyprus In his speech on Tuesday, Erdogan said: We maintain our position in favor of resolving the problem that has persisted in Kashmir for 74 years, through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of the relevant United Nations resolutions. Taliban fighters tear Pakistani flag from truck carrying aid, 4 people arrested In the 30-second clip, people were reportedly heard asking Taliban militants to “tear off” the flag amid cheers, while another fighter allegedly said it should be “burned”. COVID-19 vaccine wastage: storage by rich countries can waste 241 million doses Vaccine makers in rich countries are already producing 1.5 billion doses each month, of which 11 billion are expected to be produced by the end of the year. Black market for fake Covid vaccine certificates multiplied by 10 in 29 countries: study Fake Covid Certificates were available on Telegram for US $ 85. However, since US President Joe Biden announced a vaccination mandate, the price of the CDC registered vaccine certificate has now risen to $ 200.

