Donald Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump and the New York Times for $ 100 million. His response is priceless





Donald Trump is suing the New York Times and his niece Mary Trump for $ 100 million, accusing them of plotting an insidious plot to get his tax records.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday (September 21) claims Times reporters relentlessly searched for Mary Trump and persuaded her to take the files out of her attorney’s office and turn them over to the newspaper.

The overwhelming exposure that followed cast doubt on Trump’s claim to be a self-made billionaire and exposed the extent of his tax dodging throughout the 1990s, including several cases of outright fraud.

Mary previously admitted that she published her uncles’ tax returns to the New York Times in her revealing memoir, Too Much and Never Enough, whose publication the Trump family desperately tried (and failed) to block.

Trump claims the act violated a confidentiality agreement signed by Mary in 2001 after settling a controversial legal battle over the will of Fred C Trump, Donald’s father and Mary’s grandfather.

His 27-page lawsuit insists that the newspaper, its reporters and its niece were all motivated by a personal vendetta and their desire to gain notoriety, notoriety, acclamation and financial windfall and were intended to further their political agenda.

Mary Trump did not appear intimidated by the threat as she publicly retaliated against her uncle, not for the first time.

I think he’s a loser and he’s going to throw everything against the wall he can, she said in a characteristically blunt statement.

His despair. The walls close and he throws everything against the wall he thinks to stick. As is always the case with Donald, try changing the subject.

The New York Times stands by its article, which saw journalists honored with the Pulitzer Prize for explanatory reporting in 2019 in recognition of their outstanding journalism.

A spokesperson for the newspaper said on Tuesday that its coverage of the Trumps Taxes was helping educate citizens through meticulous reporting on a topic of major public interest. This lawsuit is an attempt to silence independent news agencies and we plan to vigorously defend against it.

The 18-month investigation found that Trump inherited the equivalent of at least $ 413 million, largely through questionable tax schemes, and that he and his siblings had created a shell company to disguise millions of dollars in gifts from their parents. Trump continued to help his father take inappropriate tax deductions worth millions more.

The former president maintains his claim that he made all his tax returns public, but was awaiting an audit.

