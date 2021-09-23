Connect with us

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson shares concerns with Ashes with Scott Morrison

Negotiations continue on the quarantine conditions English players and their families will face in Australia

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, made a personal intervention in an effort to ensure this winter’s Ashes tour can take place, after raising the issue of a travel ban for families of English cricketers with his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison.

Johnson, who is currently on a diplomatic visit to Washington DC, met Morrison at a dinner on Tuesday where he asked for assurances on this winter’s series. The first test is due to start in Brisbane on December 8, but travel remains uncertain after a number of England players have expressed reservations about the strict quarantine measures that will likely be in place for the duration of the tour.

“I raised him [with Mr Morrison] and he said he would do his best for the families, ”Mr Johnson told reporters in Washington. “He fully understood that for cricketers it is very difficult to ask people to be away from their families at Christmas. He just vowed to come back and see if he could find a solution. “

The ECB has entered into extensive negotiations with its counterparts at Cricket Australia in recent weeks, with the aim of finding a workable solution to a deadlock that could further derail the tour. At this point, the prospect remains that England will send an understaffed squad at best and boycott the series entirely, at worst, due to the complex relationship between the Australian and Federal governments, and the challenge of keeping up. move freely around the country through the various quarantine measures that are currently in place in different places.

