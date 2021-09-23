UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson shares concerns with Ashes with Scott Morrison

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, made a personal intervention in an effort to ensure this winter’s Ashes tour can take place, after raising the issue of a travel ban for families of English cricketers with his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison.

Johnson, who is currently on a diplomatic visit to Washington DC, met Morrison at a dinner on Tuesday where he asked for assurances on this winter’s series. The first test is due to start in Brisbane on December 8, but travel remains uncertain after a number of England players have expressed reservations about the strict quarantine measures that will likely be in place for the duration of the tour.

“I raised him [with Mr Morrison] and he said he would do his best for the families, ”Mr Johnson told reporters in Washington. “He fully understood that for cricketers it is very difficult to ask people to be away from their families at Christmas. He just vowed to come back and see if he could find a solution. “

The ECB has entered into extensive negotiations with its counterparts at Cricket Australia in recent weeks, with the aim of finding a workable solution to a deadlock that could further derail the tour. At this point, the prospect remains that England will send an understaffed squad at best and boycott the series entirely, at worst, due to the complex relationship between the Australian and Federal governments, and the challenge of keeping up. move freely around the country through the various quarantine measures that are currently in place in different places.

It is understood that the prospect of families not being allowed to join has receded, but the 14-day quarantine period could still prevent many from flying on the tour. One development on the horizon that could help further is the NSW government announcing that it will test a seven-day home quarantine system from the end of September for those who meet certain criteria, although that this remains far from being an option for the Ashes. .

While a number of England players are expected to travel directly to Australia from the T20 World Cup, which begins in the United Arab Emirates next month, CA has promised to give a final update on Ashes’ quarantine arrangements. here Monday. Despite the threat of withdrawals, Stuart Broad is a player who has committed to travel – potentially even as a captain – saying Sunday mail that he “would be happy to fly to Australia in November.”

Jos Buttler is an England player who has indicated he will not be able to make the Ashes tour AFP / Getty Images

That sentiment was shared on Wednesday by Dan Lawrence, the Essex hitter who took part in three tests this summer, and who led his team to a two-day victory over Northamptonshire in their last game of the county season. He later told ESPNcricinfo that he “would go without hesitation” if selected for this winter’s tour.

“It’s such an individual basis, on a case-by-case basis,” Lawrence said. “For me personally, I have no reason not to go to Australia, and if I was selected I would go without hesitation. It’s above my salary level to know what’s going on – we have had no information Yet there are still negotiations going on. But just making the trip will be my first goal and I will do whatever I can over the next six-eight weeks as it is a huge blow. in a player’s career to play in an Ashes in Australia. “

According to The temperature, government support for the Ashes tour was tempered by frustration over the ECB’s withdrawal from its two-match Pakistan tour, which was due to take place in Rawalpindi on October 13-14. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office believes the decision, which was taken for player welfare reasons rather than security concerns, has damaged relations between the UK and the Pakistani government.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner released a statement via Twitter on Tuesday, distancing himself from the ECB’s decision not to tour, which he said was taken independently of the country’s government.

“The British High Commission supported the tour, did not advise against it for security reasons, and our travel advice for Pakistan has not changed,” Turner said. “I have been a champion of international cricket’s return to Pakistan and will be redoubling my efforts ahead of the 2022 England Fall Tour. My thanks to all of the PCB members who have worked so hard to support it.”