biden: Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu shares six “major elements” of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Indian Ambassador Taranjit S Sandhu on Wednesday highlighted six “big elements” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, including bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Prime Ministers of Japan and Australia.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sandhu said, “The Prime Minister’s visit to the United States has six main elements. The first is therefore a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden. The second is the meeting with the vice president, Kamala Harris. The third is the Quad Summit. Fourth, there is the interactions with the Australian Prime Ministers and the Prime Minister of Japan separately, then there is interaction with some industry leaders and finally, there is the United Nations section.

“We are still under pressure from Covid and the United States in particular has it, but President Biden has gone ahead and taken the initiative to invite Prime Minister Modi for his first one-on-one interaction. -head, ”said the envoy.

Speaking about PM Modi’s meeting with Biden, Sandhu said it was not the first time they had met like in 2014 when PM Modi first came, the then vice president , Joe Biden, had hosted him for lunch and in 2016, during a historic address to the Vice President of the US Congress had presided. “So it’s a continuation of that interaction.”

Speaking on India’s ties with the United States, the envoy said that over the past 20 years there has been steady progress, from then President Clinton to then President George W Bush, then after that, then President Obama, then, of course, then President Trump, but during President Biden’s first 100 days there was intense interaction between the two countries despite the Covid- 19 and other limitations.

“You will recall that there were 3 direct phone calls between 2 of them, there are 2 major peaks,” he said, adding that “We had a lot of interactions, visits from Cabinet ministers of the United States and also our external affairs minister and the foreign minister came here. Thus, the intensity of the interaction increased as well as the content. ”

He said Quad is a grouping of four like-minded countries (India, US, Japan and Australia) who have come together to focus on international issues and issues.

“The first real-life example of Covid cooperation was vaccines. So it’s American technology, Japanese finance, Australian lifting power and India’s production capacity, and they are together we will manufacture 1 billion of doses in India, and that’s very much part of Quad’s statement, ”the envoy said.

The envoy also highlighted the issue of technology and said: “On the other hand, there is the issue of technology and emerging technologies, again, in this the four countries have strengths and they meet. The third is the issue of the environment in this climate change.

“You know India has one of the biggest renewable energy programs, and solar power is an important part of it, and battery technology is important again. And here the four countries come together in their engagement. At this summit, they will be other areas like infrastructure like semiconductors etc. that they will be for the movement in. So overall this will also provide an opportunity to discuss many issues, including global challenges, ”he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Covid-19 Global Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden. He, who began his 4-day visit today, will address the United Nations General Assembly and attend the Quad Summit as well as a bilateral meeting with Biden at the White House.

